Mark H Durkan urges progress on single-use plastics ban in Northern Ireland

He was reacting to an announcement that a ban would be progressed in England before the end of the year.

Single use plastic was banned in Scotland earlier this year, with Wales set to be next. The SDLP MLA said it was time Northern Ireland followed suit – particularly given that a pledge to end plastic pollution was included in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

The Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said, “we cannot continue to stand still when it comes to the important issue of banning single-use plastics”.

“The SDLP’s introduction of the carrier bag levy has shown the positive impact that policies like this can have on our environment,” he continued.

He said that since the carrier bag levy was introduced, two billion plastic bags had been taken out of circulation and over £30 million raised for environmental projects.

“Banning single-use plastics is another important measure that will stop these unnecessary items being sent to landfills where they can take hundreds of years to decompose,” he said.

“The deadlock and division that dominates our politics has repeatedly hampered our efforts to take robust action to combat climate change, with legislation only introduced at the end of the last mandate.

“It has taken us far too long to get serious about climate action here and interventions like a single-use plastics ban will be key if we’re to tackle this issue.”