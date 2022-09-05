Mary Lou McDonald calls on new PM Liz Truss to ‘find solutions’ on NI Protocol

Mary Lou McDonald has called for the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss to engage with the EU to find “joint solutions” on issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement, the leader of Sinn Fein said “Seven months have passed since the British government last engaged with the EU. One year ago the EU proposed solutions to address protocol implementation issues.”

“Throughout this time the British government has chosen the path of bad faith, unilateral action and breach of international law. “

“Their actions have undermined the Good Friday Agreement and jeopardised economic progress in the north.”

Ms Truss was elected leader of the Conservative Party on Monday afternoon, beating rival Rishi Sunak. She is due to be installed as Prime Minister on Tuesday following a meeting with the Queen at Balmoral.

“Relationships between Ireland and Britain must be rebuilt on the basis of good faith and respect for international law” said Ms McDonald.

“This means a change direction by a British government, it means full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and it means ending the political indulgence of the DUP who continue to block the restoration of the political institutions as a cost-of-living crisis hits people hard.”

Ms McDonald continued to say she has sought a meeting with the new Prime Minister and will brief US Speaker of the Representatives Nancy Pelosi and other members of US congress later this week.

She ended her statement by saying “The time for British brinkmanship, delay and bad faith must end.”