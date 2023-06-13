Mary Lou McDonald confirms she would not attend IRA commemorations as Taoiseach

Mary Lou McDonald has indicated that she would not attend commemoration events for the provisional IRA if Sinn Féin becomes the biggest party in government.

In recent weeks, Sinn Féin has attracted criticism around MP John Finucane’s decision to attend a republican commemoration event in Co Armagh at the weekend.

The Irish Times has reported that while speaking to journalists, the Sinn Féin president said: “For me... if I had the privilege of leading government I would be a taoiseach for everybody and I would act in a way to foster respect, reconciliation and understanding and never in a partisan way to give offence to anyone.”

“If I were taoiseach there’s a set pattern of what the taoiseach attends and does not attend.”

At the event in Armagh, Mr Finucane said everyone has “the right to commemorate” their dead.

Commenting on Mr Finucane’s appearance at the event, she stated: “For me the issue has to be that we allow space for everybody to respectfully remember their dead and to respectfully remember their story.”

“I don’t think it should become a matter of controversy because somebody wears their poppy or because somebody wears their Easter Lily.

“We have to be at a point in our evolution as a society and as human beings that we can disagree.”

She added that Mr Finucane “had very traumatic experiences in his own childhood”.

Mr Finucane's lawyer father, Pat, was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his family in 1989.

Investigations into Pat Finucane's death found evidence of state collusion with the killers.