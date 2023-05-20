Mary Lou McDonald hails ‘strong showing’ as Sinn Fein on course to storm council election – as it happened

Scroll down to read how the day unfolded

Pacemaker Press 19/05/23 Alliance Leader Naomi Long at Belfast City Hall on Friday. Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them on the 11 councils. A total of 1,305,553 people were eligible to vote, according to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 19/05/23 Alliance candidates for Balmoral Tara Brooks and Micky Murray at Belfast City Hall on Friday. Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them on the 11 councils. A total of 1,305,553 people were eligible to vote, according to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Paula Bradley is congratulated by Alison Bennington as both DUP councillors were re-elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. (Pacemaker)

UUP’s Ryan McCready who has been re-elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.05.23

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 19/5/2023: DUP's Jeannie Archibald celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today . PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 19/5/2023: Neil Kelly of the Alliance Party celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 19/5/2023: The DUP's Alison Bennington celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

DUP South Antrim MP Paul Girvan looks on as the votes are counted at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey (STEPHEN DAVISON)

Sinn Fein's Annie O'Lone, Lucille O'Hagan and Henry Cushnahan celebrate being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey — © Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill celebrates with candidates and party workers as the count continues in the Northern Ireland council elections on May 19, 2023 in Magherafelt (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images). — © Getty Images

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill with Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black while Green Party leader Mal O'Hara (inset) lost his seat on the city council.

The DUP is marginally down on its 2019 council election performance, but easily remains the largest unionist party on 24%.

On 3%, the TUV has failed to make a major breakthrough overall, although it appears poised to take a seat in Belfast City Hall with Ron McDowell edging out PUP leader Billy Hutchinson in Court. On 12%, the UUP is down two points from 2019. Its most high-profile casualty was chairwoman Jill Macauley in Banbridge.

Although Alliance has made some gains in terms of council seats and is Northern Ireland’s third-largest party on 13%, it is up only one point in first-preference votes from the last local government election and has so far failed to make the significant progress predicted.

The SDLP has suffered the biggest drop in support. On 9%, it’s down three points on 2019. While the party performed much better than anticipated in Belfast, it has lost ground elsewhere.

It failed to see its councillor returned in Ballymena, leaving it without representation on Mid and East Antrim Council.

The smaller parties were squeezed in this election, with the Greens on under 2% and People Before Profit 1%.

Green leader Mal O’Hara lost his seat in Belfast’s Castle ward amid a huge surge for Sinn Fein, with SF transfers helping bring the SDLP’s Carl Whyte across the line.

In Lisnasharragh, the Greens’ Brian Smyth saw a slight drop in his vote, but he was elected on the final count. Hopes of the party’s deputy leader Lesley Veronica securing a seat in Glengormley Urban were dashed.

Read more This was more than just Sinn Féin eating into the SDLP, they nearly devoured them

The DUP suffered a significant blow when Lisburn and Castlereagh Mayor Scott Carson failed to be re-elected. Former DUP Derry mayor Graham Warke, who stood as an independent, was also defeated.

An extraordinary day for Sinn Fein saw it make historic breakthroughs with councillors elected for the first time in parts of Ballymena and Lisburn — both on the first count.

With counts continuing today, Sinn Fein led the way last night at 11.30pm with 90 councillors elected across Northern Ireland. The DUP was next on 76, while Alliance had 39, the UUP 29, and the SDLP 18. There appears to have been a higher nationalist than unionist turnout.

Mary Lou hails Sinn Fein result in Lisburn as 'historic'

Mary Lou McDonald said her party’s success was a message from the people that Stormont must return.

She described the results as “a very strong showing for Sinn Fein right across the north”.

“We are very pleased with that. We ran a very positive campaign.

“In the course of the election a lot of things were discussed, all the local issues but, in truth, the big issue was that of a return of the Executive, the need to have government, the need to have leadership, the need to work together, to make politics work for everybody, the need need for Michelle O’Neill to come into post as the first minister for all.”

Ms O’Neill said London and Dublin now needed to come up with a plan to bring Stormont back. “On the doors, the conversation was very much centred around the need to have a restored Assembly and Executive up and running,” she said.

“That needs to be done now without delay. We would call on both governments to get engaged and make that happen.”

Allison Morris takes us behind the scenes at Belfast City Hall where the election counts are underway

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said if Sinn Fein emerges as the largest party in local government, unionism will have to “look at where it’s going”.

He said: “Let’s see when the final votes are all counted who is the largest party but, if Sinn Fein do emerge as the largest party in the council elections... there are lessons that unionism needs to learn here.

“We can’t go on with a situation where turnout in unionist areas is significantly lower than in nationalist areas, you can’t go on with a situation where the unionist vote is continually splitting and splintering.

“The result is that seats are gifted to Sinn Fein and to others when the unionist vote is split, and when that unionist vote doesn’t transfer sufficiently.

“The DUP is by far the largest unionist party and I think that unionism needs to look at where it’s going and regroup around a strong voice for unionism, and see more co-operation between unionist parties.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said wider losses for unionism would prompt discussion.

“As far as my party is concerned, we’ve set our path, I’m not going to change that,” he said. “We are confident unionists, we want to put out a positive, optimistic message and we will continue to do that, nothing will change.”

Naomi Long described it as a positive election for her party, adding: “With the exception of Sinn Fein, I think Alliance is the only party to have made significant gains at this point.”

How the first day of counting unfolded by Christopher Leebody and Brett Campbell: