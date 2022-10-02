Mary Lou McDonald: How did the Sinn Féin leader and her husband fund their costly Dublin home on modest incomes?

In this extract from his new book, Shane Ross explores how Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her husband renovated their Dublin home.

On May 20, 2010, Dublin City Council received an intriguing planning application. It was made in the name of a man called Martin Lanigan. A few days earlier, the planning notice had appeared in the Sunday Business Post, followed by a site notice at New Cabra Road, Cabra, Dublin 7. The notice didn’t cause a ripple, probably because no one had ever heard of Martin Lanigan and because the Sunday Business Post had a small circulation.