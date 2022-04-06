Mary Lou McDonald maskless at Sinn Féin rally in hotel days before advising people to wear them

Mary Lou McDonald attended an indoor Sinn Féin election rally maskless just days before advising that people on public transport and in enclosed areas “for any period of time” should wear a mask.

The Sinn Féin leader and other senior party figures, including deputy leader Michelle O’Neill and senior MLA Conor Murphy, were filmed maskless walking through a large crowd of party supporters who gathered at Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Tuesday last week.

A video of the event, which was to launch Sinn Féin’s Northern Ireland Assembly election campaign, was posted to Ms O’Neill’s Twitter account and shows the vast majority of attendees also not wearing masks.

Five days later, Ms McDonald told RTÉ’s This Week programme: “I see a mixed bag across society now, some people are still wearing their masks and I think it’s only responsible, personally, when you’re on public transport or in enclosed areas, certainly for any period of time, that people would have their masks on.”

The rally has already attracted criticism for taking place at the Europa Hotel which was bombed more than 30 times during the Troubles, leading to it being infamously described as the most bombed hotel in Europe.

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United, last week said: “Sinn Féin clearly don’t do irony, to bleat on about upholding democracy at the very venue which the Provisional IRA systematically attacked again and again, making it the most bombed hotel in Europe, is brazen to say the least.”

Last Sunday, Ms McDonald was asked repeatedly on RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week programme if Sinn Féin wanted the return of the mask mandate in Ireland in response to growing calls from the healthcare representative bodies.

Speaking to host Justin McCarthy, Ms McDonald said she wanted “informed public health advice” and “any decision to make anything mandatory across society has to be informed by the best public health advice available to us”.

Ms McDonald said she did not understand why there had not been a “meeting of minds between the healthcare professionals and their representative bodies and the CMO and the Department of Health, the HSE and the minister”.

Sinn Féin did not respond to questions on Ms McDonald’s attendance at the rally, subsequent remarks to RTÉ or the party’s position on a mask mandate.