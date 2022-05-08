Mary Lou McDonald rejects claim that Sinn Fein are a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ over IRA legacy

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has said it is wrong to view her party as a wolf in sheep’s clothing over the legacy of the Troubles.

Interviewed for The World this Weekend on BBC Radio 4, the question was put to her over a view that Sinn Fein refuses to apologise for past IRA killings.

She also said that when it came to a border poll, the “fiasco” of how Brexit was handled would not be repeated on the island of Ireland and that any delay to restoring Stormont over the protocol would be “deeply unacceptable”

“I would say this firstly, that the IRA themselves have apologised for their actions and that is for them to do,” she said.

“There are many, many people from all traditions who have suffered at the hands of the IRA…but also at the hands of loyalist paramilitary groups and murder gangs, at the hands of British soldiers and many, many people who bear the scars that I have described.”

She added: “We have an absolute obligation to ensure that we bring a level of closure and comfort to all of those people.”

Referring to the Stormont House Agreement of 2014, she said that unionists, nationalists and republicans had agreed on the mechanisms for addressing the legacy of the Troubles.

“Unfortunately, the British Government came in and put the kibosh on that and put a stop to it rather disgracefully,” she said.

She was also critical of British Government plans to introduce a so-called Troubles Amnesty.

“They have in mind their own boys and their own soldiers. Where I come into the equasion, where political leaders in this generation and this time come into the equation is to ensure that we never slip back, that we never go back to those awful and dark days.”

With Sinn Fein’s Assembly campaign in Northern Ireland focusing on healthcare and the cost of living, the issue of a border poll was not high on the agenda.

Within a day of the election, Ms McDonald however had spoken of her ambition to have a border poll within five years.

Asked which Sinn Fein had taken power, Ms McDonald said: “We are a singular party and we are organised nationally.

“Of course we campaigned on the cost of living and the health service, why would we not? We live in this society.”

She said the Sinn Fein manifesto had also called for an island wide Citizens’ Assembly “to acknowledge and engage the change that is clearly happening in Ireland to ensure that we have an inclusive and a respectful forum where we can talk about change and more importantly plan for change…we don’t want to exclude anybody in the change that will happen over the course of the next decade, be in no doubt.”

She said the only clear demand she had made was to begin preparation for constitutional change.

“The election itself that we’ve just been through demonstrates, I think, quite dramatically, the change that’s underway and we want that managed in an orderly, peaceful and democratic fashion.

“And if I could respectfully say, when we look across the water and we see the mess that Brexit was and is.

“The lack of clear planning, conversation and engagement…let me tell you, we will not repeat that fiasco on the island of Ireland.”

Asked if she had to pick between the protocol and a functioning Stormont, she said it was “deeply unacceptable” that any party could hold up any progress.