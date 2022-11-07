Mary Lou McDonald under fire from IRA victims’ relatives after claiming ‘no comparison’ between Provos and gangland violence

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has come under fire from families of IRA victims for her comments that there is “no comparison” between IRA and gangland violence.

The comments came as Ms McDonald was asked about not having “any time” for former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall, while her party has a sitting TD who served time in prison on explosives charges, and former members of the parliamentary party have been previously convicted for similar charges.

“I think if we’re going to talk about things that happened in the course of the conflict, that’s one thing. That’s one discussion,” she told Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly.

“As somebody who represents the North Inner City from Dublin, and who has seen and sees at first hand the damage, the corrosive damage that so-called gangland has caused to communities, there is absolutely no comparison,” she said.

Úna Heaton, the sister-in-law of IRA victim Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, said there is no difference between “evil crimes” whether they come from the IRA or gangland violence.

“Violence and murder is violence and murder no matter if it’s perpetrated by ordinary criminals or IRA criminals, they are both evil crimes,” Ms Heaton told the Irish Independent.

“The problem with Sinn Fein/IRA is that they feel they have the right to create carnage, murder, mayhem and enormous damage by the slaughter of innocent men, women and children.”

Her comments were echoed by former senator and IRA abuse victim Máiría Cahill, who said IRA crimes “were worse”.

“Perhaps Mary Lou is right — the IRA were worse both in its intensity and in its scale of harm caused to people than any gang in the modern Western world,” she said. “If she can’t see that, this country has a serious problem if they ever put her anywhere near the Taoiseach’s chair.”

Fine Gael also strongly criticised Ms McDonald’s remarks, with Jennifer Carroll MacNeill calling them “deeply disturbing”.

Ms McDonald said former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher coined the phrase “crime is crime”.

“Margaret Thatcher coined that phrase so if you’re of that mind, you’re of that mind,” Ms McDonald said. “The things that happened in the course of a very long political conflict – which thank God is now long over, we’ve had 25 years of peace —there is no comparison between that and the kind of challenge, and it is an ongoing challenge, to our society between this and the so-called gangland crime epidemic poses.

“I say that as somebody who represents fine communities, the best of people, for whom this is a daily scourge.”