Mary Lou McDonald: ‘We won’t make foolish Brexit mistakes over Irish Unity referendum’

Mary Lou McDonald has said her party would be foolish in calling for a referendum on Irish unity too soon, saying lessons had been learned from the “foolish” way the UK Government had handled Brexit.

With Sinn Fein now the biggest party in both the NI Assembly and across local councils in Northern Ireland, the party’s position has never been stronger, but Sinn Fein president Ms McDonald said the ground work must be done first to ensure conditions are right - and she again urged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to start making plans for the medium and long term future of people across the whole of Ireland.

“The reality of this is this has to work for everybody, this is about a win for everybody on this island,” she said on a possible Irish unity referendum.

“We will not go to the polls on a referendum in the absence of engagement, preparation and planning.

“We saw how that worked out for our neighbours across the water in the Brexit context. We will not be so foolish as to make that mistake again.

“I want everybody to be involved and have a stake in all of this,” she told Sunday Politics. “That’s the important work that needs to happen now.”

Asked if her party had any regrets that the conditions for any Irish unity referendum had not been made clearer in the Good Friday Agreement, she added: “I wouldn’t say that. When that Agreement was struck it was a whole series of strategic compromises and accommodations that made it possible.

"At that point in time I think the best bargain that could be struck was struck.

“The central point is that it is for the Irish people, for all of us on this island, who share this place as home, to decide our future together by means of a referendum.

“These referendums will happen. They will happen in the coming years, there is no doubt in my mind about that.”

But the Sinn Fein leader accused the Irish and British governments of sleepwalking into the future.

“What I am doubtful of is the capacity of the current governments in Dublin and London to be alive and aware and responsive to the extent of change, and simply to make preparations,” she added.

“Nobody should be afraid of this conversation. This is about opportunity. We all need to be involved and the governments, particularly in Dublin, need to lead in that regard.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media after local elections in Northern Ireland (Mark Marlow/PA)

She also accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of “not being on the right page” after his insistence over the weekend that the priority must be to make the Good Friday Agreement work, get the north, south, east and west bodies functioning and restore the NI Assembly before any “conversations about what change we might be able to make” can happen.

“He is on the wrong page,” said Ms McDonald. “We all know full well that we need the Executive back up and running, a functioning Assembly, the east west bodies, the north south bodies up and working as well.

“But you can do all of those things and at the same time have the conversations, the kind of engagement and planning I’m describing.

“Political systems and political leaders have to have the capacity to multi-task and do several important, critical things at the same time.

“To advance an argument that we will not prepare for the medium and long term future simply because we have challenges in the present, that doesn’t stack up. That’s not responsible politics in my view.”

Ms McDonald said she would like to see further co-operation across the island on projects, including the critical upgrade to the A5 road in the north west following suggestions from Mr Varadkar that the Irish government could co-fund some infrastructure projects.

“Firstly, though, we need to confront the fact that the British government, the Tory state, consistently fails to fund the north correctly,” she said, taking a swipe at the recent budget from Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

“We also have to confront the fact that the necessary fiscal powers that the Executive needs to really operate at full tilt have not been devolved.

“We need to collectively recognise that reliance on a block grant in the medium and long term is not the way we are going to build a thriving economy and strong public services. That brings us back to the conversations around Irish unity and a new Ireland.

“As regards Dublin, certainly the coffers are full, we are running record surpluses. We need to invest that money very smartly and infrastructure is the smart investment and certainly as regards the A5, the fact that we are still talking about this project so many years on tells its own story.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that we are very open to Dublin being an active partner in these infrastructure projects, but that does not take for one second the obligation away from the British government to step up to the plate, to reverse the real damage that will be done by their budget.

“We are looking at services closing at the end of June and yet we are hearing nonsense from people suggesting that perhaps we might have an executive back up and running by the Autumn time. That, to me, is utterly farcical and completely unacceptable.”