McDonald challenges Poots to honour commitments and end north-south bodies 'boycott'

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has challenged new DUP leader Edwin Poots to publically commit to both the Good Friday and New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) agreements.

Mrs McDonald also urged him to end his “boycott” of north-south bodies. She was speaking after meeting Mr Poots on Monday.

The TD said that when the pair met last week Mr Poots said he was committed to delivering all parts of the NDNA agreement.

The Lagan Valley MLA has also publically voiced those sentiments, with NDNA including Irish language legislation as part of a wider cultural package.

Mrs McDonald said the outstanding parts of NDNA needed to be implemented before the next Assembly election, as agreed by the previous DUP leadership.

Mr Poots had his own concerns about outstanding NDNA commitments and called for the introduction of the Armed Forces Covenant in Northern Ireland.

Many parts of the agreement remain outstanding with delays being blamed on the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The next Assembly election is due to be held next May, but there is speculation an early election could take place this year.

The Sinn Fein leader said Mr Poots and his DUP colleagues can not boycott north-south bodies due to their displeasure over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Earlier this month Stormont's Agriculture Minister refused to attend North-South Ministerial Council meetings with his counterpart in the Irish Republic.

Mr Poots told the Sunday Life he had no intention of resuming north-south meetings until the protocol issues were resolved.

“Last January, the five main political parties agreed to re-enter and fully operate all of the political institutions on the basis of agreed commitments set out in the New Decade, New Approach document. This has yet to be done," the Sinn Fein President said.

Mrs McDonald said there was an "urgent need" for Mr Poots "to confirm unambiguously that the DUP will work in all the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement – the Assembly, the North South Ministerial Council and the British Irish Council instead of boycotting them".

"All three institutional strands are interlinked and interdependent. One cannot function without the others," she said.

"It is obvious that proper power sharing and all of the other interdependent political institutions will only function on the basis of good faith and an unqualified commitment by every party to honour agreements already made.

"These are the critical priorities which the new DUP leader now must address.”

Mr Poots said the Armed Forces Covenant was a "key foundation for political progress here and must be delivered upon", after meeting with Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan on Monday morning.

The covenant recognises a duty of care to military personnel in return for the sacrifices made in the line of duty.

“The DUP will always stand up for those brave men and women who have served in our Armed Forces. We have seen only too recently how two army veterans were brought before a court in circumstances which would never have happened in a case relating to a terrorist incident. It was a stark demonstration of the disparity of treatment faced by former members of our Armed Forces," Mr Poots said.

"We will continue to demand fair treatment for those who have served our country and full UK-wide implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant is a key part of that. Such a commitment was included within the New Decade New Approach agreement and that must be taken forward with the same vigour as all other parts of that document.

"The appointment of the Veterans Commissioner is one tangible result of the NDNA agreement which can already be seen in operation. It is vital that our veterans have a voice and a champion focusing on their needs and I look forward to continuing to work with Mr Kinahan in securing the very best outcomes for our veterans.”