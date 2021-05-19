McGuinness legacy ‘torn apart’ in Sinn Fein Derry reshuffle

The legacy of Martin McGuinness has been “torn apart” following a restructuring of Sinn Fein in Londonderry, a Fianna Fail senator has claimed.

Niall Blaney told the Republic’s Seanad there had been rumours in Derry of “community money not being properly spent” and “drugs being involved”.

It comes after an internal party audit in the city resulted in Sinn Fein Foyle MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan being asked to stand down.

While both complied with the move, it is understood many within the party locally are unhappy, especially with the removal of Ms Anderson, given her IRA background.

The investigation was launched after declining electoral fortunes for Sinn Fein in Derry, with Elisha McCallion losing the Foyle Westminster seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood by over 17,000 votes.

Speaking in the Republic’s upper house with the benefit of parliamentary privilege, Mr Blaney criticised the media coverage of the recent Sinn Fein upheaval, despite extensive reporting north and south of the border.

The senator, who is from neighbouring Donegal, said the Sinn Fein audit had seen massive party restructuring.

“The legacy of former Deputy First Minister, the late Martin McGuinness, has been torn apart,” he said on Monday.

“There are all kinds of rumours in Derry of community monies not being properly spent.

“There are also rumours of drugs being involved. It is in everybody’s interests that the media report these things.”

He questioned whether the media had been “infiltrated” or were “afraid” to investigate such issues.

Mr Blaney, Fianna Fail’s spokesperson on Northern Ireland, also made reference to the brother of former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams, Liam Adams, who was a convicted pedophile.

“Gerry Adams’s brother was placed in a Donegal house for three years and had charges of paedophilia made against him. No media would ever touch that story,” he said. “Everyone knew about it in Donegal but nobody would touch it. Our democracy is under attack. It is time our media spoke up and woke up and we got independence for all parties in this State.”

He also called for a “much wider” investigation into the Sinn Fein’s online ‘Abu’ voter database. “Sinn Fein is spending tens of thousands of euro week in, week out on newspapers, media and independent journalists across the country and they can attack anybody on social media with the drop of an email,” he said.

“Our democracy is under attack at the moment. We are talking about cyberattacks. This attack needs to be investigated and it is much wider than just the Abu website.”

Sinn Fein was contacted for comment.