Meet the new generation changing the face of Northern Ireland party politics

Ahead of the election, Rosalind Skillen spoke to five youth leaders across the political spectrum to understand their motivations for getting involved in state affairs

Karl Duncan (19), youth leader for the SDLP, said that growing up in Londonderry and seeing signs of deprivation and poverty motivated him to get involved in politics. “I wanted to make a change at a governmental level,” he explained.

Karl is one of five young men finding their way in the world of male-dominated local politics, although they see the need for greater diversity.

Karl highlighted the importance of creating “inclusive change, not just not change”. As SDLP youth chairperson, he wants to actively address the lack of gender, social and ethnic diversity in politics – which he describes as a “widespread issue”, even in youth politics.

Although Karl studies politics at Ulster University, he is not necessarily motivated by a career in that field. Karl left his part-time job as a youth worker before elections and he wants to return to community work later in his career.

Ben Sharkey (23) was introduced to youth advocacy, campaigning and activism through his involvement with British Youth Council.

After joining the Youth Parliament for Lagan Valley, he felt compelled to join the UUP’s youth wing because of its mental health policies. “I was particularly inspired by Robbie Butler MLA, the first ever party-appointed mental health spokesperson.”

As chairperson of the youth faction, Ben has continued to champion mental health support. He is also particularly passionate about animal rights and welfare, describing this as his “big issue”.

Ben studied journalism at Ulster University and says that a career in politics is something he has “thought about”. He currently works as a research assistant for an MLA and is “enjoying it an awful lot”.

When Stormont fell in 2017, Luke Patterson (19) was aged just 14. He recalls watching it on the news and wondering: “What hope do we have if we don’t have a government and if our politicians can’t work together?”

It was the example of Naomi Long, whom Luke describes as “a strong, inspiring leader”, that made him want to join Alliance, as he felt they “had a plan for the future”.

Luke studies human, social and political sciences at the University of Cambridge and is passionate about tackling the ‘brain drain’ problem in Northern Ireland.

“As someone studying outside Northern Ireland, I want my future to be here. I want Northern Ireland to be a place for people to come back to… where there are skilled, well-paid jobs that support people.”

Grant Warren (20) felt motivated to get more politically involved during the local elections in 2019.

He opted for DUP because the elected representatives in his area were very active and he liked their “level of delivery”.

He often thinks about how politicians can better support working-class communities and argues that more attention should be given to students exploring non-traditional routes. “More could be done to promote traineeships and apprenticeships,” he said.

Grant studies French and history at Queen’s University and has made friends with people who do not share his political views. “Politics doesn’t have to be a barrier to getting on with someone,” he explained.

At this stage, Grant is still “undecided” about a career in politics, although it is something “he would always be passionate about and would hope to pursue”.

Caoimhín McCann (22) was 16 when he joined Sinn Féin. As national chairperson of Ógra Shinn Féin and the party’s youngest councillor in Ireland, he believes that politics is hugely enhanced by young people.

However, while he describes youth engagement as “a great thing”, Caoimhín also points out that political engagement is no longer a choice for some young people. “Young people are nearly forced to participate in politics,” he argued. “It really affects our everyday lives.”

Caoimhín acknowledges that politics remains heavily “male-dominated” and believes parties must work harder to engage more diverse groups of people. As chairperson he is “proud” that the majority of nationally elected leaders in Ógra are women.

Regardless of whether he remains in party politics, he believes that he will always be “a political activist” and wants to build a “better future for everybody across this island”.