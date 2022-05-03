Meet the SDLP’s new representatives hoping for spot at Stormont

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon, leader Colum Eastwood and local candidate Adam Gannon at the SDLP manifesto launch at The Junction, Dungannon. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The SDLP has a host of new aspiring representatives hoping to secure an Assembly seat for the first time — here’s a run down of some of the candidates.

This is 27-year-old Adam Gannon’s first Assembly election battle, having first been elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in 2019, securing 8.27% of the first preference votes.

A former chair of the SDLP’s youth wing, Mr Gannon is a science teacher and serves as the party’s rural healthcare spokesperson.

Charlotte Carson has been an activist on a range of issues over the years, travelling to Palestine in the early 2000s as part of a group providing support to Palestinian demonstrators. She holds a Masters Degree in international development and currently works as a teacher at Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtownabbey.

Conor Houston has a background in law and previously served as programme director at the Centre for Democracy & Peace Building. He is a director at a leadership advisory company, Houston Solutions Ltd, and was policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland.

Deirdre Vaughan previously worked as an underwriter and business development specialist in the finance sector before moving into the field of communications. She previously worked as a parliamentary assistant for former SDLP South Down MLA Sinead Bradley.

Growing up in Laois, Elsie Trainor has a background in marketing and communications and worked in Dublin before moving to Belfast two decades ago.

She coaches at Bredagh GAC and made headlines on the campaign trail after chasing down two men who had been stealing her election posters.

Eugene Reid previously fought for a seat in the local government elections in 2014, although he failed to be elected, before securing a seat on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in 2019 with 12.23% of the first preference votes.

Siobhan McAlister holds a Masters degree in sustainable development from Queen’s University and works as a parliamentary assistant to the SDLP’s South Belfast MP Claire Hanna.

For 14 years Paul Doherty worked in the Royal Victoria Hospital as a clinical trial manager, supporting the work between academic clinicians and health service researchers. He also founded the Foodstock Community Response Organisation.