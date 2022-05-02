Meet the Sinn Fein candidates hoping to become MLAs for first time

Sinn Fein is running a handful of candidates hoping to become MLAs for the first time. Here’s a run-down of some of the new faces.

Cathy Mason was elected to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council in 2019, garnering 13.07% of the first preference votes. In June of last year she was installed as the chairperson of the council. Her work on the council has seen her deliver suicide prevention and addiction workshops, help secure road resurfacing schemes, and assist in delivering a new play park in Teconnaught in Downpatrick.

She has been outspoken on mental health issues and calling for services in Downpatrick to be improved, and also hit out at the abuse workers in the hospitality sector faced following the rollout of Covid restrictions during the pandemic. Ms Mason is a Camogie coach at St Kevins GAC.

Danny Baker was co-opted on to Belfast City Council in 2017 and held his seat in the 2019 local government elections. He also served briefly as the city’s Lord Mayor, taking over from John Finucane when he became an MP.

During his time on the council he has successfully campaigned for improved safety measures at the McKinstry roundabout in west Belfast and called for the shut down of the Mullaghglass landfill site, the foul smell from which has been plaguing nearby residents for years. He currently serves as chair of BCC’s Climate and Resilience Committee.

Gary McCleave was first elected to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in the Killtultagh ward in 2019, securing 13.22% of the first preference votes. He is a public sector healthcare worker and has campaigned for improved front line community services and road safety. Mr McCleave also supports the extending of the Glider bus service from Thaxton Village to Belfast. In March 2020, he was in the headlines when a bullet was posted through his front door.

After returning home in 2016 following a spell in Australia, Kathleen McGurk became involved in politics. She holds a degree in psychology and also has qualifications in health and safety and environmental management. She works in the construction industry and was co-opted on to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2018. She held her seat in the local government elections the following year, securing 9.6% of the first preference votes. She has served on several council committees, including planning, corporate policy and resources committee, and land and property.

Ms McGurk has been campaigning for a state-run childcare service. Back in 2020, she called for an apology after saying she felt discriminated against for having time off to have a baby, following remarks allegedly made at a council meeting.