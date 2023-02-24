Meeting between King Charles and EU chief over NI protocol deal is cancelled

A meeting between King Charles and the European Commission President, which was due to take place today, has been cancelled.

According to Sky News, the King was due to meet with Ursula von der Leyen in the final part of the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations.

A deal between the UK and EU over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit agreement is expected within days.

Securing a deal would set up a possible showdown with Conservative Brexit hardliners as Tory MPs have been ordered to be in Parliament on a three-line whip on Monday.

Rishi Sunak has promised that Parliament will be able to “express its view” over any deal, which he hopes will encourage the DUP to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.

However, he would come under intense pressure if he does not give them an explicit vote, amid fears there could be a rebellion.

The BBC reported yesterday that Mr Sunak was meeting major GB retailers to brief them on the protocol deal.

One supermarket said it was their understanding that a deal between the UK and the EU had been reached, but the Prime Minister wanted to be sure he had the backing of retailers.

Meanwhile, the King could have played a major role in the final part of the protocol negotiations if his meeting with Ms von der Leyen had gone ahead, it has been reported.

Sky News has said discussions took place about calling the deal “the Windsor Agreement”.

Involvement of the King in negotiations would likely be controversial, attracting allegations that he is being dragged into politics.

The decision to arrange the meeting would have been agreed by Downing Street and Buckingham Palace jointly.

However, it’s believed by some that the King’s involvement could have encouraged support from unionists who have been incensed by the trade barriers Brexit has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

UK politicians and official and senior EU figures were aware of the event that had been due to take place at Windsor today but no formal invitation was ever offered.

Number 10 and Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly indicated that ministers will not sign off on a deal over the protocol with Brussels until the DUP’s concerns are addressed.

However, when asked again whether the Government would not press ahead with a deal not backed by the DUP, he said: “No, what I’ve said is we’ve got to make sure that the issues they’ve highlighted are addressed.”

Mr Sunak is expected to hold further talks with the DUP and Ms von der Leyden ahead of any announcement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

No 10 sources confirmed that Mr Sunak yesterday also had “constructive engagement” with supermarket bosses and “fast parcel operators”, along with other businesses, about the protocol and the issues he is attempting to fix.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has in recent days called on the Prime Minister to deal with the “fundamental constitutional issues” caused by the protocol in addition to ensuring its legal replacement.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol has caused huge economic and constitutional damage to Northern Ireland. It has also fractured the cross-community consent necessary for the stable operation of devolution,” he said.

“It is clear that progress has been made over recent days, and this must be built upon to secure an outcome that delivers arrangements that are acceptable to both unionists and nationalists and which restore our place in the UK internal market.

“The constitutional and democratic issues raised by the protocol are of fundamental importance.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “It is unacceptable that EU laws are imposed on Northern Ireland with no democratic scrutiny or consent.

“The Prime Minister did recognise the need to put in place new arrangements that secure Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“Delivering upon that vision and securing the legal replacement of the failed protocol is vital if we are to return the focus to building a more peaceful and prosperous future in Northern Ireland.”

The DUP has issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal, including addressing what it calls the “democratic deficit” meaning the nation is subject to EU rules.

Elsewhere, Boris Johnson declined to say whether he would back any new deal negotiated by his successor Mr Sunak in the latest sign he could face a rebellion on the Tory backbenches.

Instead, the former prime minister backed as the best solution his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which could effectively rip up parts of the agreement he brokered.

Mr Johnson told Sky News: “I think that it is important to wait and see what there may be but I think the best way forward, as I said when I was running the Government, is the Northern Ireland Bill, which cleared the Commons very comfortably, I think unamended, when I was in office and only a few months ago.

“So, I think that is the best way forward.”

The Downing Street spokesman responded: “Negotiations are continuing so there isn’t a finalised deal for people to take a judgment on.”