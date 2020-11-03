Memorial walk: Families of the Disappeared pay tribute

The brother of Columba McVeigh, who was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA, has said the families of the Disappeared are not expecting "to get any justice" but hope to give their loved ones a Christian burial.

The 14th annual All Souls Silent Walk for the Disappeared took place at Stormont yesterday with a smaller than usual crowd due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Oliver McVeigh led the small group from Carson's statue to the steps of Parliament Buildings.

A black wreath with white lilies representing those who have yet to be found was laid on the steps by Oliver, whose brother was killed in 1975.

The three lilies represent Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac.

A fourth lily was added for Lisa Dorrian, who disappeared in 2005.

Her father John and sister Michelle joined the other families during yesterday's service.

Speaking after the walk yesterday, Mr McVeigh said the families wanted to show that the Covid-19 pandemic would not stop them from remembering their loved ones and highlighting their campaign.

"We still want to recover their bodies to give them a Christian burial," he said.

"We know we're not going to get any justice, especially in this country, but the least we can ask for is to get the bodies and give them a good Christian burial.

"That should be the case for everybody, no matter what you are or who you are."