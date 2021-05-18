Mervyn Storey and Paul Givan in contention to be next First Minister

DUP MLAs Paul Givan and Mervyn Storey are front-runners to become the next First Minister.

New party leader Edwin Poots conducted individual face-to-face meetings with MLAs yesterday, and is due to finish those meetings today in an extensive consultation exercise before he appoints his Stormont team.

Mr Givan’s and Mr Storey’s previous ministerial experience make them favourites for the top job. The youth of Mr Givan (39), a former Communities Minister, is seen as a major asset.

Mr Storey, who has held both the Finance and Social Development portfolios in previous Executives, is known for his good relationships with MLAs across the political divide.

Others in the mix for ministries are Michelle McIlveen, who has previously held both the Agriculture and Regional Development portfolios. A former teacher, she could be in the running to succeed Peter Weir as Education Minister. North Antrim MLA Paul Frew is favourite to be appointed Economy Minister.

New DUP deputy leader, Paula Bradley, is front-runner to be appointed junior minister in The Executive Office. Mr Poots will also appoint new committee chairs and vice-chairs and will shake up committee membership.

East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting is mentioned as a possibility for a more prominent role at Stormont.

Some DUP special advisers are likely to face the axe.

However, it is understood that the jobs of party officials are secure.

Mr Storey yesterday said: "I have been happy to serve in the positions that have come my way, but I have family that are very precious to me, I have a life that I want to live and if there are decisions that we have to make in the next number of days, we will make them in the light of those priorities.

"People maybe sometimes don't fully grasp the enormity of a ministerial role of whatever capacity. It brings a huge change to your life and huge responsibilities, because you are no longer a citizen in the same way as everyone else, you are there to serve the people of Northern Ireland and that is a huge responsibility."

Meanwhile, a former special adviser to six secretaries of state has called on unionists not to turn against each other at a time when the UK is under “sustained attack and threat”.

Lord Caine said: “The Union will not be secured by unionism turning in on itself, retreating into history or singing the same old songs, whatever short-term comfort that might bring to some.

“The surest foundation for the future of the Union and Northern Ireland’s place within it has to be an open, inclusive and tolerant unionism that understands, is comfortable with and embraces the values of the modern world.

“It has to be a 21st century unionism, with a narrative that speaks to people outside its core base and whose mission is to build a more stable, prosperous and secure Northern Ireland that everyone, irrespective of their background or ultimate political aspiration, can be proud to call home – a Northern Ireland based on a shared and united future rather than a divided past.”