Methodist Church leader calls on Northern Ireland parties to put aside ‘constitutional grandstanding’ and form an Executive

The President of the Methodist Church in Ireland has called on Northern Ireland political leaders to get to work.

In a statement, Rev. Dr. Sahr Yambasu, said it was no time for tribalism or “constitutional grandstanding”.

“I congratulate all those who have been elected to serve as MLAs in the Stormont Assembly and wish them well as they embark on their new mandate. I would also like to commiserated with those who were unsuccessful in the election,” he said.

“At a time when the people of Northern Ireland are impacted by the fallout of Brexit, Covid and a massive cost of living crisis, I urge all parties to abide by the results of the election and enter into government in whatever position the d’Hondt system offers them and work together for the good of the everyday lives of the electorate, not in pursuit of tribal loyalties or constitutional grandstanding.”

With Sinn Fein making history by finishing as the first nationalist party to become the largest in Northern Ireland, it now remains uncertain whether the DUP will participate fully in the new mandate.

On Sunday, the former First Minister Arlene Foster has already warned that Northern Ireland faces a period of political instability unless Prime Minister Johnson addresses unionist anxieties over the protocol.

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has yet to say if he will nominate a deputy First Minister to work alongside Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill as First Minister.

A repeated call at election count centres over the weekend from other political parties was that voters had demanded that MLAs go to work on Monday and work towards forming an Executive.