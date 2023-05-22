Miami Showband survivor ‘retraumatised’ after compensation reduced to ‘paltry’ sum

Stephen Travers survived the 1975 massacre in Co Down.

Members of the security forces at the aftermath of the 1975 massacre

One of the survivors of the 1975 Miami Showband massacre is to appeal a “paltry sum” awarded to him by the Victims Payment Board, the solicitor representing him has said.

Stephen Travers – who along with Des McAlea – was one of two survivors when one of Ireland's most popular cabaret acts, the Miami Showband was targeted as they travelled home to Dublin following a gig in July 1975.

A fake army patrol made up of UDR soldiers and UVF members stopped them at the bogus checkpoint outside Newry, Co Down.

Band members were made to line up at the side of the road while attempts were made to hide a bomb on the tour bus.

The device exploded prematurely, killing some of the would-be bombers.

Their accomplices then opened fire on the band, murdering lead singer Fran O'Toole, guitarist Tony Geraghty and trumpeter Brian McCoy.

Members of the security forces at the aftermath of the 1975 massacre

Mr Travers and Mr McAlea were also injured but survived the atrocity.

An out-of-court settlement for Mr Travers was agreed by the State in December 2021 on High Court civil action for damages for assault, trespass, negligence, conspiracy and misfeasance.

His solicitor – Kevin Winters of KRW LAW – said the lack of admission of liability or apology had left a “residual annoyance” that justice was not fully served.

He launched an appeal on behalf of Mr Travers on the “paltry sum” recently awarded to him by the Victims Payments Board, a body set up to determine compensation applications for victims of the Troubles.

"The Board informed Stephen that his payment would be cut substantially because he was ‘awarded’ a financial figure in relation to his previous High Court damages claim,” said Mr Winters.

"We know that clearly wasn’t the position. The State can’t have it both ways by formally denying liability in a High Court collusion case and then cynically relying on that same litigation resolution to downgrade his Victims Payment.

"This appeal isn’t a play on words on what an ‘award’ means for the purposes of the Victims Payments Scheme. It’s an appeal which challenges the State on what exactly it means when it cites an award of damages for the Miami Showband atrocity.

"Short of any explanation to the contrary, by this analogy, there’s now an implied acceptance of liability.”

Kevin Winters of KRW LAW

Mr Travers said he had been “retraumatised” by the process.

"As a Troubles victim entering into my swansong years, I shouldn’t be put in this position,” he said.

"It was bad enough with all the stress of suing the State for collusion that happened to me and my colleagues. Now I have to go through this all again to fight for a reasonable award.

"The sum offered to me is downright insulting. No victim or survivor should have to be put through this. It’s as if I’m now being penalised for having successfully sued the State in my case.

"They’re now effectively taking back from me the payment they reluctantly made to me in 2021. It’s demeaning and demoralising. I’ve been left with no choice but to appeal.”