Michael Gove: Pragmatic EU want to make NI Protocol work 

First Minister Arlene Foster with Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, ahead of the British-Irish Council meeting in Enniskillen. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has said the EU are open to being pragmatic on the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to make it work.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said it is a "mischaracterisation" to say the EU wanted to rigidly keep the protocol the way it is.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Radio Ulster ahead of a British-Irish council meeting in Fermanagh, the MP also committed to tackling Northern Ireland's long health service waiting lists and said he didn't believe another Scottish independence referendum would lead to a border poll.

Read more Hundreds march on the Shankill at Northern Ireland Protocol protest

Paying a warm tribute to outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster, Mr Gove also hinted she may yet have a role to play in frontline politics.

Mr Gove stated his belief that the protocol could be made to work if the EU were willing to compromise.

It comes after European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said the EU's patience with the UK was running "very thin" after unsuccessful talks on the protocol in London earlier this week.

The talks ended without resolution, amid speculation the UK could unilaterally decide to extend grace periods on goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland, with the EU threatening sanctions in return.

Mr Gove said that he believed Mr Sefcovic to be a "pragmatist" and he wanted to continue negotiations with the UK "in order to make the protocol work".

While he refused to rule out extending the grace periods, the Cabinet Minister said it was the EU's responsibility to work with the UK to address the concerns of people in Northern Ireland around the protocol.

Loyalists have expressed their anger at the post-Brexit settlement to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, feeling it cuts them off from the rest of the UK. There have been numerous protests held against the protocol, with it partially blamed for the outbreak of violence in the region earlier this year.

"There is a responsibility and an onus on the EU to work with us in order to make sure that the concerns that have been expressed, the day to day concerns of Northern Ireland's people, are properly dealt with and I think actually, to be fair, there are people in the EU who totally understand that and it's important that we work with them in a positive and constructive way," Mr Gove said.

The MP said "the ultimate decision as to whether or not the protocol survives is in the hands of the Northern Ireland people".

"The protocol is subject to the consent principle, if its the case Northern Ireland citizens and their representatives feel that the protocol is no longer in their interests it can be rejected at the ballot box," he said.

Mr Gove stated his belief that the best way to protect Northern Ireland's interests is through "continued conversation with the EU and with our friends in the Irish Republic in order to resolve these questions."

Turning to waiting lists, Mr Gove said the UK Government was committed to tackling the crisis, and while he said they were currently "refining how much money will be needed" he accepted it would be hundreds of millions.

"The scale of the challenge that we face is significant and that is why when some politicians talk about border polls or constitutional questions I can't believe that they are going on about that," he said.

On Mrs Foster, the Cabinet Minister was effusive in his praise.

"I love Arlene, I think she's fantastic, I think she's a wonderful person, I think that she's an open hearted, public spirited, problem solving, go getting leader and she has been a great voice for Northern Ireland as First Minister," Mr Gove told the BBC.

"I think, while her career as First Minister has come to an end, her contribution to public life in Northern Ireland and across the UK and indeed perhaps beyond has not ended and I'm looking forward, I hope, to working with Arlene in the future."