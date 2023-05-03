Michael Long: Alliance won’t accept ‘no-go areas’ despite threatening graffiti

An Alliance councillor has said his party “won’t accept any no-go areas” after threatening graffiti suggested he was not welcome in Clonduff.

Michael Long tweeted a picture of the writing on a wall on Wednesday, writing: “Might be what the gate-keepers think, but not what people were saying on the doors. Either way @allianceparty won't accept any no-go areas.”

He also tagged his wife and party leader, Naomi Long, in the post.

Many of Mr Long’s colleagues on Belfast City Council voiced their support and solidarity with him.

Green Party councillor, Brian Smyth, wrote: “Absolutely grotesque. Take care of yourself on the run in, Michael.”

The SDLP’s Seamas de Faoite added: “They’d want to give their heads a wobble. Solidarity Michael - this campaign has been wild for nonsense like this, despite the fact so many residents want us all to work together.”

This isn't the first time the Lisnasharragh representative has been subjected to intimidating behaviour during this local election campaign.

Last month, Mr Long was subjected to abuse and an assault by two men who approached him while out canvassing for the party in the Carncaver Road area of Belfast.

He said the men shouted “I know who you are” at him before proceeding to accuse him of being “republican scum” who was not “wanted in loyalist areas” and blocking his path.

The PSNI has said it is treating the incident as a hate crime.

Shortly after speaking to the Belfast Telegraph about the ordeal, Mr Long received another outpouring of support on social media.

"It’s been very encouraging to have lots of different people from every party contact me in the last few hours as its become more public,” he said.

“The support has been across the board from all parties, and people have been so supportive, I really want to thank them for that.”