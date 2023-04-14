Micheal Martin refutes Arlene Foster’s ‘Biden hates UK’ remarks

Shortly after arriving in Northern Ireland, the former First Minster of Northern Ireland said she believed the US President “hated the United Kingdom” and is “the most partisan president there has ever been when dealing with Northern Ireland".

Her comments were widely condemned, with the White House insisting her remarks were “simply not true”.

Dame Arlene also questioned whether the US President snubbed the UK by not flying the Union flag on his official car while in Belfast – but later opted for the Irish tricolour in Dublin.

Now the Tanaiste has weighed in on the row. Asked on RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland if he believes the GB News host should withdraw her remarks, he said: “Look, people make comments. I just have to say that I would refute it.”

"I was very surprised by that comment . The one word that you do not associate with Joe Biden is the word hate."

He said he believes Mr Biden's speech in Belfast on Wednesday “would help the political atmosphere in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Martin said: "I think his remarks will be helpful in terms of the atmosphere, in terms of the next number of weeks and months. I think it will have served a purpose, in respect of that I have no doubt."

He added: "I think the President did get the balance right in terms of that speech, but also in terms of (saying) we are giving time and space to the DUP in terms of their analysis of the Windsor agreement; but there is no immediate sign yet (of a return to powersharing at Stormont).

"But everybody, including the DUP, would acknowledge that the Windsor agreement represents very significant progress.

"I think the people of Northern Ireland want the institutions back, of that I am clear, but I think the lessons we have all learnt from experience is that it is better, as the President himself said, that people in the north come to the right conclusion, come to it themselves and make their mind up.

"All of the parties are very anxious to get the institutions restored."

The Tanaiste also said the President’s visit had been a “very special week” for Ireland. Mr Biden will spend Friday in Co Mayo where he is expected to visit sites connected to his Irish heritage.

"It has been a very special week insofar as it captures that special relationship with this president and the American people in terms of a shared past, and in many ways it's a tribute to the legacy of that past given his own personal family story of emigration,” he added.

"But it is also a tribute to the rich possibility of the future which I think he did focus on very significantly.

"In addition to that it is about shared values, it is about faith in the rules-based international order," he added.

"Given all that is happening in the world today in terms of the war in Ukraine and the climate change existential challenge that he referred to, that sense of nations, particularly those that are committed to rules-based order and a value system, is very important.

"He did focus a lot over the last number of days on values."