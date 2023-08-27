Michelle O’Neill addresses Cork Hunger Strike memorial: ‘Northern State my parents were born into is no more’

Michelle O’Neill has called for the DUP to “accept the democratic outcome of last May’s historic Assembly election where the people voted for change” during a hunger strike commemoration in Cork.

Speaking at the 42nd annual event, the First Minister Designate told attendees that “a new dawn is breaking in Ireland” and she said that "the northern State that my parents and grandparents were born into is no more”.

“The contrived unionist majority is now gone,” she said.

“Sinn Féin won two historic elections. We are now the largest political party in the Assembly, in local government in the north, and across this island.

“Sinn Féin’s positive message of making politics work for all and getting the Executive back up and working for everyone, was endorsed by people.

“I will never treat, and I will never allow anyone to be treated the way that our parents and grandparents were treated.”

The Mid Ulster MLA also said that the DUP “have no credible alternative to power-sharing, and on the basis of equality”.

“Their boycott is leading to misery for people who need an Executive in place to lift the cost-of-living burden, to tackle the health crisis, to attract investment, to create jobs, to deliver change, to plan for the future."

The DUP has been contacted for comment.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

More than 2,000 people, including former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, took part in a Cork city parade to commemorate 10 hunger strikers that died in 1981 during The Troubles, as well as former Cork Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney, who died in 1920 after 74 days without eating in prison.

Ms O’Neill also said that if the controversial Legacy Bill is passed in Westminster, that “the Irish government must confront this denial of human rights through an interstate case and international action against the British government.”

“The current legislation nearing completion in Westminster has one purpose, and one purpose only, to conceal the truth and protect British state forces,” continued the Mid Ulster MLA.

“That legislation is anti-democratic, it is unjust, and it is a denial of the human rights of victims and their families who have campaigned for decades for the truth.

“The British government should withdraw this legislation.”

Last month, MPs voted 292 to 200 to disagree with a House of Lords vote to strip out the contentious element which aims to offer immunity from prosecution to those who committed crimes during the Troubles if they cooperate with a new truth-recovery body.

The proposed law also seeks to halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict, and would allow the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to take over hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

Despite the Government introducing a string of amendments to the Bill, it remains widely opposed by political parties, the Irish Government and victims’ groups.

Ms O’Neill concluded that “Sinn Féin wants to lead government in Belfast and Dublin”, stating that Mary Lou McDonald, the party’s president, “can be the first woman Taoiseach to lead Government in this State.”