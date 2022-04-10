Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster bonded over sexism during time in Executive, Sinn Fein politician reveals

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill has revealed she bonded with Arlene Foster during their time in the Executive together over sexism, with the issue a “regular commentary” between the pair.

The former deputy First Minister, who served alongside Mrs Foster when power sharing returned to Stormont in January 2020, told the Sunday Times it was their common experience of misogyny that marked their working relationship.

During the wide-ranging interview, Ms O’Neill also suggested issues around a national anthem and flag in the event of a united Ireland are “not priorities” and said there needs to be “common ground” around other issues first.

With recent polls, including a Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll putting Sinn Fein on 26% and on course to secure Stormont’s top job in May, the leader is vying to become the first nationalist First Minister in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about her time as deputy First Minister alongside the now GB News presenter Foster, Ms O’Neill touched on the misogyny the two women faced in the job.

Mrs Foster has regularly campaigned against the abuse women receive online and claimed it keeps women out of politics.

Ms O’Neill has also spoken out on the issue, previously describing some of the commentary around women in political leadership as “reprehensible”.

She told the Sunday Times: “‘A man wouldn’t have been asked that’ would have been a regular commentary we’d have said to each other.”

Touching on growing up as a teenager and her experience as a mother at the age of 16, the Sinn Fein politician added: “I was lucky because I had strong family support, but my experience shaped the woman I am today because of the attitudes of some at the time.

“They put you in a box — a very stereotypical outlook of a teenage mother.”

Hitting out at claims men control her and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald from the background, O’Neill added: “Good luck to them. I just think it’s mad that that’s said.”

Despite bonding over the issue of sexism, the nationalist politician claims the former DUP leader has never apologised for a 2017 interview to the Sunday Independent newspaper in which Mrs Foster described Ms O’Neill as an "attractive blonde".

At the time Mrs Foster defended her comments, arguing they “were meant as a compliment”.

“She didn’t apologise, no, but [she] tried to put it in context — though I don’t know if there is a context,” Ms O’Neill added, also revealing she has seen Foster “only on GB News” since she was ousted by the DUP last summer.

Meanwhile, Ms O’Neill explained her party would not make decisions about a national anthem and flag in the event of a united Ireland a priority, as she added that she hopes to sit in the Dail following a future unity vote.

“We have to talk about the things that help people envisage the future,” she said.

“So what needs to be done to build the strongest possible all-island economy — the health service, education, those things we all worry about every day?

“We have to build a common ground around them and then we can talk about all the other things.”