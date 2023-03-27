Michelle O’Neill and Colum Eastwood congratulate new SNP leader

New SNP leader Humza Yousaf before the start of First Minster's Questions (FMQs). Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire — © PA

Michelle O’Neill and Colum Eastwood have congratulated Humza Yousaf on his election as the new leader of the SNP.

The First Minster designate offered her congratulations in a social media post.

She said: “I look forward to working together in common cause and to stand up for the interests of all those whom we both represent. This is a time of historic change and huge opportunity.”

Colum Eastwood also welcomed the news, and said the SDLP was planning to maintain strong ties with the SNP.

He said: “I want to offer my warm congratulations to Humza Yousaf on his election as the new leader of the SNP and prospective First Minister of Scotland.

“In the face of a dysfunctional, ambitionless, cruel Tory government, it is more important than ever that we all build a strong coalition of resistance at every level of government across these islands,” he added.

“The new Ireland that the SDLP is seeking to build will be based on strong social democratic values and will have an internationalist approach. The strong ties between our nations as friends and neighbours will be crucial to our future success.”

Mr Yousaf, the current Scottish Health Secretary, defeated rival candidates Kate Forbes and Ash Regan in a ballot of party members.

He succeeds Nicola Sturgeon and becomes both Scotland’s youngest first minister and the first person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post.

On Twitter, the 37-year-old said: “Polls have closed! I could not be prouder of the campaign we've run.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, friends, campaign team and all those members who have supported me throughout this amazing journey.

Whatever happens, I know SNP will come together and unite behind our new leader.”