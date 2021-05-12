Michelle O’Neill presses Boris Johnson to apologise to Ballymurphy families

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has pressed Boris Johnson to apologise to the families of the Ballymurphy massacre, as the joint first ministers spoke to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson has not yet made a comment on the findings of the historic verdict, in which Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that ten people killed during disorder in the west Belfast area in August 1971 were innocent civilians.

According to the Alliance MP Stephen Farry, the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is to make a statement to the Westminster Parliament on Thursday morning, following the findings of the inquest.

Mr Farry added it would “send a terrible message if an apology for the Ballymurphy families is not forthcoming.”

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she spoke to Boris Johnson, adding that he needed to apologise to the families of those killed.

It is believed Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster had a conversation with the Prime Minister in which they discussed the Ballymurphy inquest, alongside the UK’s Covid-19 recovery.

“[I] put to him that he should apologise to the families of those killed in Ballymurphy by British state forces,” she wrote.

“After 50 years of cover-up and lies they have been vindicated & their innocence declared. Attempts to deny access to justice reprehensible.”

Meanwhile, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) have confirmed that they met the UK Brexit minister David Frost on Tuesday during his visit.

In a statement the LCC said they “emphasised the need for significant change to the NI Protocol” to Lord Frost, adding they “appealed” to him and the Prime Minister to “seek, and if necessary, unilaterally legislate, to reach an agreement on a workable alternative” to the protocol.

The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a border in the Irish Sea.

It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation in 2020.

It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports.