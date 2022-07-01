Michelle O’Neill set to make history as first Sinn Fein chief to lay Somme wreath in Belfast

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill will today become the first of the party’s leadership to lay a wreath in Belfast in memory of the people who died at the Somme.

In previous years Sinn Fein lord mayors of Belfast laid a laurel wreath on the anniversary of the First World War battle.

Ms O’Neill, the party’s vice-president, will join current lord mayor Tina Black at a low-key ceremony in Belfast this morning, ahead of an official commemorative event marking the first day of the battle.

The leader of the largest party in the Assembly said she wanted to demonstrate her commitment to working on behalf of all sections of the community.

Last July she and the DUP’s Paul Givan, at that point deputy first minister and first minister respectively, attended a commemorative ceremony at the Irish National War Memorial in Islandbridge, Dublin.

It was the first time a Sinn Fein politician had attended a wreath-laying event organised by the Royal British Legion.

Ms O’Neill announced last night: “Tomorrow, I will join mayor of Belfast Tina Black to pay respects to all those, Irish and British, from our island who were killed at the Battle of the Somme 106 years ago.

“I believe it’s important that, as first minister designate, I demonstrate my commitment to work for everyone and work to strengthen cooperation and friendship between those of us in political and public life and the people we represent.

“If we are to heal all the wounds of the past and build a better future, we must acknowledge the loss of those killed in war and conflict as experienced, honoured and commemorated by those they left behind.

“We must also seek to identify with the grief, the hurt and the suffering as something we all share; an approach based on common humanity. This is part of our shared history.

“I believe, however, that all political leaders must stretch themselves to seek common ground, and that’s what I am committed to doing every single day.”

As lord mayor of Belfast in 2002, Alex Maskey became the first Sinn Fein politician to lay a wreath in memory of the people killed at the Somme.

At the time, he described it as a “difficult decision” because of republican opposition to the Army and the use of British flags and emblems.

The Battle of the Somme was one of the largest and bloodiest of the First World War. It saw the 36th Ulster Division and the 16th Irish Division, representing the two main traditions, distinguish themselves at a great cost.

Belfast-born Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister Conor Burns MP will represent the government at City Hall today.

Elsewhere, junior NIO minister Lord Caine will travel to France for the Royal British Legion service at Thiepval and the Somme Association services at the Ulster Tower and Guillemont.

Ahead of the ceremonies, Bournemouth West MP Mr Burns said: “Today, we remember all those from across the island of Ireland who selflessly gave their lives for our freedom during the First World War.

“The Somme, in particular, has an enduring link with Northern Ireland, given the bravery and sacrifice of the 36th (Ulster) Division and 16th (Irish) Division.”