Michelle O’Neill slams uncertainty over election after Secretary confirms deadline extended, as Jeffrey Donaldson says Northern Ireland needs more than ‘good words’

Chris Heaton-Harris said deadline will be extended by up to 12 weeks and MLAs’ pay cut

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill has slammed uncertainty over a Stormont election branding it “not good enough”, as the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says Northern Ireland needs more than “good words”.

Ms O’Neill said Northern Ireland is not in a “good enough space for people to be in” and said Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had left people in limbo with “new deadlines, multiple deadlines, in which he may or may not call an election”.

Meanwhile Sir Jeffrey told the Secretary in the House of Commons the people of Northern Ireland need "a solution that sees the institutions restored on the basis that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom".

"Words like courage understanding and compromise are fine and good words,” he added.

"Can I just say to the Secretary of State that the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement is based upon the principle of consensus, cross-community support and when I hear some members in this House saying that no one party should have a veto and praising the Good Friday Agreement, maybe they need to read the agreement again and recognise that it's cross-community.”

The reaction comes after the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has confirmed that he will extend the deadline for reforming an executive until December 8.

A further six week extension may be sought if power-sharing is not restored by then pushing the deadline back to January 19 if needed.

It means an election would need to be called within 12 weeks of the new deadline if the political impasse remains.

"I have a legal duty to call an election that few want and everyone tells me will change nothing,” Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs.

“Thus, I will be introducing legislation to provide a short straightforward extension to the period for executive formation.

“Extending the current period by six weeks until the December 8 with a potential for a further six week extension to January 19 if necessary.

“This aims to create the time and space needed for talks between the UK Government and the European Commission to develop.

“And for the Northern Ireland parties to work together to restore the devolved institutions as soon as possible.”

"What do the British Government intend to do to find an agreed way forward on the protocol?"

Chris Heaton-Harris set out his “next steps” in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

The legislation will grant powers to civil servants allowing them to make decisions in light of a potential £660m black hole in the budget.

They will also be able to make vital public appointments to bodies such as the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

"As civil servants do not have the legal authority to tackle these issues in the absence of an executive, I must take limited but necessary steps to protect Northern Ireland’s public finances and the delivery of public services,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

MLAs will have their annual salaries of £51,500 cut too.

"I know the public there will welcome a further measure I intend to address,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

“People across Northern Ireland are frustrated that their Members of the Legislative Assembly continue to draw a full salary whilst not performing all of the duties they were elected to do.

"I will thus be asking for this House’s support to enable me to reduce MLAs’ salaries appropriately.

It follows speculation that a 27% reduction will be introduced in line with a 2018 review undertaken by former assembly chief executive Trevor Reaney.

Ms O’Neill also questioned why Mr Heaton-Harris had not targeted the pay cut at DUP MLAs who were refusing to engage with the devolved institutions.

"I think it would have been more effective to target that towards those people that are actually failing to turn up and join all the rest of the team that actually want to be here to make politics work," she said.

The NI Secretary again rule out any plans for “joint authority” between London and Dublin.

"This will not be considered,” he said.

“The UK Government is absolutely clear that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland, under which Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom.

"We will not support any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle.

Mr Heaton-Harris reflected on the courage, understanding and compromise that led to the Good Friday Agreement and called for “these qualities to be displayed once again” to restore Stormont.

Reacting to the announcement TUV leader Jim Allister said he has “no issue” with the pay cut.

“But any Secretary of State who thinks financial penalty will dilute essential rejection of the Union-dismantling protocol is gravely mistaken,” he added.

"Certainly as far as TUV is concerned and any unionist who sees the protocol as the EU sovereignty grab that it is.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the delay to any potential election has not changed the “the pressing need for reform of the institutions”.

“Today’s clarity from the Secretary of State is welcome, particularly around the powers of civil servants relating to finances, given the perilous state of our public services,” she said.

“Any further drift would have made an already rudderless ship even more unstable.

“In addition, Alliance has been calling for the cut to MLA pay for some time, given how unsustainable that situation has been.

“However, the overall picture has not changed.

“As long as any one party can take the institutions hostage, they will.”

Ms Long called for reform of the assembly and executive to the same situation from playing out again in a matter of months.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the focus must now be on restoring Stormont

“I welcome the move to cut MLAs pay, let me be clear – SDLP MLAs want to be at Stormont every day working to deal with the huge number of issues impacting people in our communities, but while they are prevented from doing a key part of their jobs and so many families here are struggling, we understand the frustration the public is feeling,” he said.

“The DUP are rapidly running out of road, they have said they will return to the institutions when a Protocol deal is reached and it’s time they respected the democratic decision of the electorate in May and got back to work.”