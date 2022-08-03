Michelle O’Neill speaks of being prayed for while pregnant at school

Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill has spoken about how she was prayed for while being pregnant at school as a teenager.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Red Lines podcast, Ms O’Neill spoke about her pregnancy as a pupil at St Patrick’s Girls’ Academy in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Born in 1977, the Mid UIster MLA and now First Minister in waiting became pregnant at 16 while studying for her GCSEs.

She praised her form teacher at the time, saying they were “absolutely amazing to me and very understanding that you're not like every other 16-year-old.

"You're trying to do your GCSEs maybe having been up all night the night before with a child with a sore ear," she said.

"Unfortunately my reality was that not everybody in the school was as supportive.

"It was a Catholic grammar.

"A 16-year-old girl being pregnant was frowned upon and they wouldn't have been the kindest in terms of their approach to supporting me at that time."

She said it was an uncomfortable experience when some had even prayed for her.

"It was actually when I'd just got pregnant. It was nearly like, you know, that I had sinned and therefore I must be prayed upon which obviously was not the right approach," she said.

"My parents made that clear also to the school leadership at the time."

While her daughter was born six days before her first GCSE exam, Ms O’Neill said she was determined not to give up on her education – despite being in hospital with pre-eclampsia for a period and having been home schooled for a period.

"I remember turning up for sixth form having achieved my GCSEs and the required amount to go back in to do A-levels and I remember the school creating a huge fuss that I hadn't asked for permission to come back to the school," she said.

"It was my right to come back to the school to finish my education.

"They caused a whole fuss and a whole fuss in a school assembly which was quite an embarrassing experience."

To this day, she said she has never been invited to the school to speak to pupils, but would gladly take up the offer if asked.

"I have my own lived experience, but the young people that are at the school are entitled to have access to their politicians and have people come in and talk to them," she said.

She has returned to her old primary school, and said she had warm memories of the “fabulous teachers” there.

"Their kindness always shone through, they were just really decent people and it was a very pleasurable experience," she said.

Asked about how she became involved in politics, she said her father Brendan Doris had been central as a Sinn Fein councillor and former IRA prisoner.

"We wouldn't have been a house that sat down at the kitchen table to talk about politics every day," she said.

"However, some of it was a little unavoidable because of the fact that my father was a Sinn Fein councillor, the fact that previous to that he was an ex-prisoner."

In addition, she spoke of the “extraordinary circumstances” of Northern Ireland at the time and said she was born into a society that “actively discriminated”.

"I remember getting my driving lessons and I remember being stopped by the local RUC,” she said.

"They actually gave me, I'm not sure it was a fixed penalty notice then or a fine, for not wearing a seatbelt whenever I was wearing a seatbelt.

"The words of those officers to me were: "Well it will be your word against ours, and we know who's going to come out on top of that."

"So that's the active discrimination that you lived in in society at those times.

"It sounds quite trivial in terms of what happened in the conflict, but that's my experience of something actually happening personally to me, outside of everything else that was happening at that time."

Asked if she could stand over IRA violence, she said: “I think at the time there was no alternative.

"Now, thankfully, we have an alternative to conflict and that's the Good Friday Agreement.

"My whole adult life has been building the peace process.

"I wish the conditions were never here that actually led to conflict.”

She added: "My narrative is a very different one to someone who's perhaps lost a loved one at the hands of republicans."

Four special Red Lines programmes with Ms O'Neill, Conservative MP Conor Burns, former MP and civil rights activist Bernadette McAliskey and former Justice Minister Claire Sugden will be broadcast on successive Fridays during August - starting on Friday 5 August - at 17:30 BST on BBC Radio Ulster.

They will also be available as podcasts on BBC Sounds.