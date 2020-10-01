Michelle O'Neill talks Brexit, partition and Bloody Sunday with Prince Charles during NI visit

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill pictured meeting with The Prince of Wales at Hillsborough Castle this afternoon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill discussed Brexit, the Good Friday Agreement, the upcoming centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland and Bloody Sunday with Prince Charles.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader met with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at Hillsborough Castle during a Royal visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, September 30.

Following the meeting Ms O'Neill said they discussed a wide range of topics.

"We discussed Brexit and we made it clear to him that there is no such thing as a good Brexit for the north, that the British government's breaking of international law threatens the Good Friday Agreement and that what has been agreed with the EU must be implemented," she said.

"We also discussed the upcoming centenary of partition and explained to him that for Irish republicans, nationalists and democrats there is nothing to celebrate about the partition of our country.

"We are looking to a new future beyond partition through the creation of a new Ireland built on equality, reconciliation and respect.

"We also discussed the need for the British government to deal with the legacy of the past and raised our disappointment at the decision not to pursue additional prosecutions of the British soldiers involved in the Bloody Sunday massacre."

Earlier this week the Public Prosecution Service announced that no further soldiers will be prosecuted over the killing of 13 civilians in Londonderry in 1972. Only one veteran, known as Soldier F, will face charges.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Lord Dodds pictured meeting with The Prince of Wales at Hillsborough Castle. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The Prince of Wales also met First Minister Arlene Foster, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Sinn Fein junior minister Declan Kearney during the trip to Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said on Twitter she was "delighted to welcome the Prince of Wales to Northern Ireland."

Earlier, Charles and Camilla met with young nurses in Belfast to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple also visited the Ulster Museum.