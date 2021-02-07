Michelle O'Neill to meet PSNI chief over atrocity survivor controversy

Sinn Fein leader brands police response to victims and survivors of Ormeau Road atrocity as "deliberate"

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will lead a party delegation to meet Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Monday to discuss what she describes as a “crisis of confidence in policing”.

Ms O'Neill said she is not calling for Mr Byrne to stand down after he issued an apology to the families present at a memorial service for those killed in the Sean Graham bookmakers massacre on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday night, Mr Byrne also said one of the officers present has been suspended over the incident, which saw the arrest of a man wounded in the atrocity as he attended an event on the anniversary of the attack.

Mark Sykes was shot multiple times in the 1992 gun attack which claimed the lives of five men. One of those killed - Peter Magee - was Mr Sykes's brother-in-law.

Video of Friday's incident posted on social media showed heated exchanges between PSNI officers and relatives outside the Ormeau Road bookmakers. It shows Mr Sykes being handcuffed just yards from the memorial to those killed in the attack.

Police said "between 30 and 40" people had gathered and a man was approached regarding Covid regulations.

Mr Sykes was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and was taken to Musgrave Street police station. He was later released.

Ms O'Neill had requested an urgent meeting with Mr Byrne, which will take place on Monday.

"The PSNI's response to both victims and survivors of the Ormeau Road atrocity on Friday were crass, vulgar, insensitive and I would go as far as to say they were deliberate," she told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

"That has been met with widespread anger and a crisis of confidence in policing. We also can't look at it as an isolated incident because this appears to be the latest in a long line of incidents."

The PSNI have also faced criticism for not taking action when large crowds of mourners have gathered for funerals of former paramilitaries, while the Police Ombudsman found officers acted in a discriminatory way in handing out fines to Black Lives Matters protestors last summer.

Last week, Mr Byrne was again facing scrutiny after officers did not move in to make arrests when a large crowd of masked men congregated in east Belfast in an apparent paramilitary show of strength.

Ms O'Neill added: "I think that the direct contrast in policing is laid bare for all to see and I think anybody who considers all those things in the round would understand that there certainly is a crisis of confidence in policing among the nationalist community.

"There appears to be a double standard within the policing service, there appears to be an ethos or culture that turns a blind eye to UDA, UVF thugs on the street, but at the same time a disproportionate attempt to target nationalist communities."

TUV leader Jim Allister told the same programme that bereaved families of other Troubles atrocities had not gathered in numbers to mark anniversaries during lockdown.

"Those grieving families didn't seek to do it, what was done on the Ormeau Road, they respected the Covid regulations and yet it would appear that (on the Ormeau Road) there was total disrespect for those regulations," he said.

Mr Allister questioned why police were now facing criticism because they intervened and were met with a "disorderly response".

"Suddenly, it is the police's fault? You know, I think we need to get perspective to this," he said.

Mr Allister highlighted that Ms O'Neill had been interviewed by police amid claims she herself breached Covid regulations when she and other Sinn Fein leaders attended the funeral of republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast last June.

"I think of all the people who should have the least to say about policing Covid regulations it is Michelle O'Neill," he said.

"This is a lady who had to be interviewed by police about her own conduct in respect of the Storey funeral where there was the most gigantic breach of the Covid regulations."

Mr Allister also claimed that Mr Byrne had "abdicated" policing on the day of the Storey funeral in June.

"So he is a Chief Constable who from the unionist perspective has lost a great deal of credibility and to then see him what many will say as pandering, grovelling to Sinn Fein demands on Saturday night put him in an even worse light," he said.

"I think the Chief Constable lost the confidence of many unionists on the day of the Storey funeral."

Asked by host Mark Carruthers if Mr Byrne should go, Mr Allister replied: "I certainly have no confidence in him by virtue of his abdication of policing back in June."

The Ombudsman has commenced another investigation into Friday's events.

Mr Byrne said that, after reviewing the footage from the officers' body cameras, a decision has been taken to suspend one officer and re-position another. He said that the two officers involved were relatively inexperienced, having only joined the PSNI in July last year.

Mr Byrne was asked if he is considering his position over the matter and he replied: "I'm no quitter."

DUP Policing Board members said Mr Byrne's apology, and the redeployment of one officer and the suspension of another, "raises many questions".

NI Policing Board chair Doug Garrett met with Mr Byrne earlier on Saturday to discuss the actions of those officers present at Friday's incident.

He said while Mr Byrne's apology and offer of a meeting to those present at Friday’s commemoration was "a welcome first step", the Board will have further discussion with the chief constable and deputy chief constable at a meeting on Thursday.