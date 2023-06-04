Michelle O’Neill to urge US to press UK Government on ‘irresponsible’ response to DUP’s Stormont boycott

Michelle O'Neill's party, Sinn Féin, is now the largest party both in local government and in Stormont, for the first time in history. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill will travel to Washington on Monday morning to ‘update’ senior US officials and members of Congress on the current political impasse in Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak will also fly to the American capital this week, and Ms O’Neill has said she “will urge” the US to continue pressing him on prioritising the restoration of power-sharing within Northern Ireland, particularly following the results of the recent council elections here, in which Sinn Féin have emerged as the biggest party in local government.

The Prime Minister is due to be in Washington DC on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with politicians in Congress and business leaders as well as with President Joe Biden.

Ms O’Neill said the British government’s ‘wait and see approach’ to the continued DUP boycott of the Assembly and Executive was “lax, complacent and irresponsible”.

She also claimed that the DUP’s stance is undermining the operation of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I am travelling to Washington this week to meet with senior US officials and politicians on Capitol Hill to update them on the current situation in the north following the outcome of the recent historic council elections,” said the Sinn Féin vice-president.

“The public have now spoken in two elections over the last year.

“They have sent a clear signal they want parties working together around the Executive table delivering for all. They want the Good Friday Agreement implemented.”

She continued: “The continuing refusal by one party to form an Executive is hampering progress. It is resulting in public services being left at the mercy of savage and heartless Tory cuts from London and those who work in them being denied fair pay rises.

“The British government’s response to this boycott of our political institutions is lax, complacent and irresponsible. There is no sense of urgency. It has stalled the operation of the Good Friday Agreement and is leading to political drift. That must stop.

“We will be urging the US Administration to impress on the British Prime Minister during his visit to Washington this week to start working with their partners in the Irish government to prioritise restoration and the full implementation of the Agreements without any more delay. There is an onus on the two governments to realise the promise and potential of the Good Friday Agreement and its institutions.

“The negotiation between London and Brussels on the protocol is done. The elections are over. The public have sent a clear signal. And it’s now time for government to be formed and to seize the enormous economic opportunities now open to us which was highlighted by President Biden during his historic visit to Ireland.

“The British government by its inaction cannot give the DUP a veto over the operation of the Good Friday Agreement. The governments must act in partnership to realise the opportunities for progress, prosperity and reconciliation. There can simply be no more delays.”

The DUP has been boycotting Stormont following concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements after Brexit since February last year.

For the first time, Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party in the NI Assembly elections last May and in the local council elections last month, meaning they are the biggest party in Northern Ireland currently.

Ms O’Neill would be in line to become First Minister if the DUP dropped its boycott of the devolved institutions.