Michelle O’Neill urges DUP to reform Executive following Protocol deal

Michelle O’Neill has urged the DUP to form an Assembly following Rishi Sunak’s new Protocol deal.

Sinn Féin’s First Minister designate said: “It's time the DUP ended its blockade of the Executive and worked with the rest of us to fix the health service, tackle waiting lists and help businesses, workers and families who are struggling with rising costs.”

“We need an Executive in place that will unlock the huge economic opportunities of the Protocol to create jobs, strengthen our local economy and help

Ms O’Neill said that she had spoken to the Prime Minister on Tuesday by phone, and that she welcomed the Windsor Framework deal.

“The deal is done. People are now clearly focused on getting an Executive up and running and want all parties around the table working together to deliver for workers, families and local businesses,” she continued.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll weighed in. He said the DUP is continuing to “hold people to ransom” despite the new Protocol deal.

“The DUP believes it should have the final say on every jot and tittle of this agreement,” he said.

“Whether the DUP admits it or not, most people accept the Protocol. A majority also demand action on the cost-of-living crisis, on workers’ pay, on the crises in our public services.

“People cannot be held to ransom for months or years to come.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald also called for the restoration of the Executive.

Speaking on Tuesday in the Dáil, Ms McDonald said: "There is no justification for the DUP to keep the Executive down while workers, families and businesses struggle with an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis and as they suffer chronic treatment waiting lists.

"The vast majority of people in the North want the parties around the Executive table. They want a government up and working for them, dealing with the issues that affect their lives.

"The onus now is very much on the DUP to join with everyone else in making politics work. The negotiations are over, and we need to see the restoration of the executive without further delay."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, whose party has been boycotting Stormont, said they would take time to consider the detail of the framework.

"The DUP can take credit for the fact that we even got to this point," he told Sky News.

"We need to consider very carefully the text, the legal text associated with this agreement, the political declaration.

"We will take our time to examine them, to assess what they mean in practice for Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom."