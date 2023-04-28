Mid and East Antrim councillors top of watchdog’s complaints list

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had the highest number of complaints against councillors, according to the most recent figures from the standards watchdog.

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards received 17 written complaints about councillors in the borough during 2021/22.

The next highest number of written complaints was six, which have been received about elected representatives in Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Fermanagh and Omagh.

In Mid and East Antrim, there were six in 2020/21 and four in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Overall, the Commissioner’s investigations team received 42 complaints that councillors in Northern Ireland had breached the code of conduct in 2021/22.

Two resulted in disqualification, one resulted in suspension or partial suspension and one resulted in censure. Forty-eight complaints were received in 2020/21.

During 2021/22, 29 complaints were made about councillors’ behaviour towards other people. The second largest area of complaint related to the obligations of a councillor.

Mid and East Antrim council has been embroiled in controversies and staffing issues in recent years.

It withdrew workers conducting Brexit checks at Larne Port in February 2021 after threatening graffiti appeared in the area.

The police raided the council’s headquarters at The Braid in Ballymena in October that year.

The council has also gone through multiple temporary chief executives. Last year a financial watchdog declined to sign off the annual accounts for 2021/22 of the crisis-hit council.

Commenting on her annual report for 2021/22, Commissioner Margaret Kelly said: “Principles and standards are particularly important where public money is being spent. Members of the public rightly expect decision-makers in public life to use public money wisely and to be truthful about what they are doing.

“Following a set of standards also helps to ensure that public debate does not fall below an acceptable level. The Guidance to the Code of Conduct issued by my Office also states that councillors are expected to give other councillors, council officers and members of the public the same respect, courtesy and consideration that they show to people when they are not acting in the role of councillor.”