Mid and East Antrim: Sinn Féin and Alliance the big movers but DUP hold their seats

Breánainn Lyness has become the first Sinn Féin councillor elected to the Ballymena DEA.

The DUP held on to all their seats in the three completed counts in Mid and East Antrim as Friday’s poll results moved towards a close.

The broadest smiles at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre were on the faces of Alliance and Sinn Féin candidates as both made advances.

The first results came from Carrick Castle, where 2019 poll topper Lauren Gray repeated the feat with an increased vote of 1,607.

Over in Larne Lough, Maeve Donnelly held the seat first secured by her husband Danny in 2019, building on his vote to top the poll with 1,389 votes.

“People have clearly opted for politics that works,” said Lauren Gray after being returned to Carrick Castle.

“It’s on all our posters; we mean it, we want to see Stormont back up and running and I do feel that this vote signals that.”

The Ballymena count was topped by independent Rodney Quigley, who ensured an independent candidate topped the poll for the third Council election running.

Mr Quigley said he was “chuffed” to top the poll.

“If you’re out there doing a bit of work and you’re seen in the community, it reaps rewards at the end of the day,” he said.

There was a historic moment too in part of Ballymena where again the nationalist plates shifted.

Breánainn Lyness became the first ever Sinn Féin councillor for the Ballymena Town area, gaining the seat from the SDLP’s Eugene Reid.

Reid had taken the seat in 2019, building on veteran Declan O’Loan’s vote, but his departure now leaves the area without an SDLP presence for the first time in more than 30 years.

Mr Lyness said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of his grandad, who stood as a candidate in the area in the 1970s.

“I’m delighted. My grandfather stood in 1978 for the Irish Independence Party, he was the first republican to stand in Ballymena,” he said.

“We had a local candidate that knows the issues of the town and I said that round the doors. I’m looking forward to making Ballymena a better place for everybody.”

It was a solid day too for the DUP. What they had in 2019, they held.

Lawrie Philpott and Reuben Glover were returned in Ballymena, Paul Reid and Gregg McKeen in Larne Lough, while Billy Ashe and Cheryl Brownlee held their seats in Carrick Castle.

Ian Paisley, involved in Mr Philpott’s campaign, made a further call for unionist unity.

“We can’t keep self-harming as unionists, we keep salami slicing and all we’re doing is diminishing the strength in unionism,” he said.

“This town is over 60% unionist, but on a small poll of 45% turnout, less than 60% of that is coming back as unionist candidates.

“Do we keep damaging ourselves for the luxury of individuals or individual parties just to get one over on someone? There has to be a coming together, an umbrella movement in unionism that takes us forward.”