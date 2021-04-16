Mid Ulster District Council takes down Union flag ‘erected in tribute to late Duke of Edinburgh’

Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed it removed a Union flag that was flying from its Dungannon offices on Tuesday.

The erection of the standard, at what appeared to be half-mast, came after the council decided against flying the flag as mark of respect for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Mid Ulster District Council previously confirmed it would not be flying the flag at half-mast because it has a ‘no flags’ policy — a decision both main unionist parties strongly disagreed with.

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson said the move could cause "irreparable damage to fragile good relations".

When asked if the council was aware of the flag and if the incident would be reported to the PSNI, a spokesperson it had been taken down.

"We are aware of this, and the flag was removed from council property (on Wednesday morning)," they added.