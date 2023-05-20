Mid Ulster: Middle ground squeezed as Sinn Fein and DUP strengthen grip on council

Sinn Fein remains the dominant force in Mid-Ulster, taking almost half the seats on the local council, with the DUP also strengthening its position.

The final results at the count centre in Magherafelt were declared by 3am on Saturday morning.

Traditionally this is an area where little middle ground can be found, and this election only reinforced that trend.

Sinn Fein increased its dominance, ending with 19 of the 40 seats - up from 17.

But there was plenty to take heart from for the DUP, with the party also increasing its seats - up from nine to 11 across the district.

In the middle, the squeeze was on. The Ulster Unionists in particular suffered. Starting the day with six seats, only veteran Cookstown councillor Trevor Wilson and Meta Graham in Clogher Valley were returned.

The SDLP also struggled, but still held five seats thanks to the defection of Dungannon councillor Denise Mullen to Aontu during the last mandate. Karol McQuade took her spot. Former council chairman Martin Kearney was the biggest casualty.

Once again Alliance, in a council where they have never held a seat, failed to make any real impression. Instead, the area will have three independent councillors.

Sinn Fein will retain control of the district and added a second seat to the one they had in Dungannon with Deirdre Varsani elected - her third time standing - joining returning party colleague Dominic Molloy.

Emotions were high for Ms Varsani, having missed out narrowly last time running.

“People in Dungannon are showing an unbelievable faith in us as a party,” she said. “We have pulled in an extra 900 votes between the two of us and we’re proud of being able to achieve such an increase.”

Ian Irwin’s bid to hold on to a seat in the Dungannon district electoral area (DEA) for the Ulster Unionists failed. The DUP returned two candidates in Dungannon, Clement Cuthbertson topping the first preference votes and James Barton joining him on the council.

Independent Barry Monteith also held on to his seat.

It was a day of positives in Mid-Ulster for the DUP with six seats in the bag by 8pm.

Veteran Anne Forde was returned later in the evening and joined by Kyle Black, son of murdered prisoner officer David Black. Mr Black was the only non-Sinn Fein candidate to take a seat in the Carntogher DEA, the four others all falling Sinn Fein’s way to Brian McGuigan, Sean McPeake, Cora Corry and Paddy Kelly.

Cookstown saw Sinn Fein retain three seats through Gavin Bell, Cathal Mallaghan and John McNamee, with Kerri Martin (SDLP) and Wilbert Buchanan (DUP) also early declarations.

The final two seats to be filled saw a three way unionist battle between UUP veteran Trevor Wilson, the DUP’s Eva Cahoon and TUV’s Timmy Hagan, with Mr Hagan missing out.

Mr Wilson became the first UUP success of the day for a party which went into the election holding six seats on the council, with Ms Cahoon taking a seat previously held by UUP man Mark Glasgow in what was a bitterly disappointing day for the party all round.

In Magherafelt DEA there was no change, with all five outgoing councillors, Sean Clarke and Darren Totten (Sinn Fein), Paul McLean and Wesley Brown (DUP) joining Christine McFlynn (SDLP) in being returned to seats they already held.

In Torrent DEA Sinn Fein pair Eimear Carney and Niall McAleer were quickly meeting the quota for election, and were followed by the DUP’s Jonathan Buchanan. Joining them will be independent republican Dan Kerr.

In a tight tussle for the final two seats, the SDLP’s Malachy Quinn squeezed in between two Sinn Fein candidates. Paul Kelly missed out for Sinn Fein as Nuala McLernon took the other seat.

The DUP returned two seats in Clogher Valley on the first count, with Frances Burton and Mark Robinson meeting the quota.

Sinn Fein were targeting three seats of the five on offer in the district with Gael Gildernew, Sean McGuigan and Eugene McConnell standing, and Mr McGuigan was the one to miss out.

SDLP candidate Sharon McAleer also failed to win a seat, with Meta Graham (UUP) becoming only her party’s second success on the day.

Well past midnight, Moyola DEA had a three way fight for the final seat.

Anne Forde (DUP), Jolene Groogan (Sinn Fein), Donal McPeake (Sinn Fein) and Ian Milne (Sinn Fein) had all been declared early.

Left to fight it out were Derek McKinney (UUP), Glenn Moore (TUV) and Denise Johnston (SDLP). And at 3am Denise Johnston crept over the line.

So the hardening of the lines in Mid Ulster ended with Sinn Fein on 19 seats (up two), the DUP on 11 (up two), SDLP on five (same), Ulster Unionists on two (down four) and three independents (up one) in Kevin McElvogue, Barry Monteith and Dan Kerr.