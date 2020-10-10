Mid-Ulster: Unionist disputes prominence of Irish on dual language street signs

A unionist councillor has claimed that Irish is a "cultural language" and should not come first on dual language street signs across Mid-Ulster.

The issue was raised by UUP member Walter Cuddy during a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council's policy and resources committee, while discussing the council's draft equality scheme.

Council officers were seeking approval to go out to public consultation and had recommended changes to the existing scheme.

Mr Cuddy outlined his dissatisfaction that on dual language street signs the Irish language is given top billing.

"Our equality scheme was agreed almost five years ago, back in 2016 and to me, equality is all about balance," he said.

"When you read the details of the existing scheme it is all about trust, respect and inclusiveness.

"To me, we have watched and heard about so many street signs being damaged. It tells me anyway, that we have a main language we all talk, 100% of us use it everyday.

"We have another language that is a cultural language and is very important to a lot of people as well and we do support it with hundreds of thousands of pounds, and I have nothing against that at all.

"But when we have a scheme that has signage that the minority language here is first and the main language we all use is second, there has to be something wrong, that is not equality."

Committee chair, the SDLP's Malachy Quinn, said he could not agree with what was said.

"While I respect your view, to describe Irish as a cultural language is not true in any way, shape or form, especially to the people I grew up with," he said.

Sinn Fein councillor Phelim Gildernew also hit out at this description of the Irish language.

"The Irish language is in no way a cultural language," he said.

The proposal to bring the draft equality scheme to consultation was recommended by the committee with the decision set to be ratified at October's monthly meeting of the council.