Migration bill removes detention limit on pregnant women and is ‘rife with human rights abuses’ says legal expert

Expert on immigration law has urged local MPs to vote against the Bill

Úna Boyd is Immigration Project Coordinator & Solicitor with the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ)

Facility: Some pregnant asylum seekers coming to Northern Ireland have been held at Larne House, a temporary detention centre within the grounds of the PSNI station

The Government’s proposed bill on immigration will remove the time limit for the detention of pregnant women, a Northern Ireland expert on immigration law has said.

Currently, pregnant women can only be detained for a maximum of three days (72 hours), but campaigners in End Deportations Belfast have said that if passed, the proposed legislation will remove the limit.

A research briefing for the bill produced by the House of Commons Library confirms Clause 11 would remove the time limit on the detention of pregnant women.

It would “disapply the statutory time limit on detention of pregnant women provided for in the 2016 Act in respect of detention powers provided for by the clause,” the briefing says.

Úna Boyd, immigration project coordinator and solicitor for the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ), said the Bill should be thrown out, with even the Government admitting it was not compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

"If the Government themselves can’t say it’s compatible with the ECHR, then it breaches their international obligations and should not proceed on that basis alone,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"There are already huge concerns about pregnant women being detained even for a limited period but what we’ve seen with the illegal Migration Bill is that if someone is detained under this new legislation, it removes the limitations on the detention powers.

"It is trying to really expand the Government’s capability to detain people and really reduce a lot of those limitations.”

Ms Boyd said the Bill also had specific implications for those detained in Northern Ireland, and called on local MPs to oppose the Government’s plan.

"This could apply to a huge number of people who enter the UK, particularly when we consider there is a land border here in Northern Ireland,” she said.

"We want to see our MPs vote against the Bill, stand against it, because I don’t think it has any support from people here.

"The detention of pregnant women is a good example of that, where there was widespread outrage in Northern Ireland when people heard pregnant women were being detained here.

"Because Larne House is a temporary holding centre, if a pregnant person is to be detained for longer than 72 hours, the chances are they would be removed to a long-term facility in GB.

"This is bad enough when it happens to someone based in England, but in NI there is the extra element that they will also probably find themselves removed to Scotland or England.

“That will remove them from their home, support networks, their lawyer. I don’t think there will be any support for this Bill in Northern Ireland and I’d like to see that reflected when our MPs come to vote on it."

Úna Boyd is Immigration Project Coordinator & Solicitor with the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ)

Ms Boyd said the proposed legislation was “rife with human rights abuses”.

"The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called it an ‘asylum ban’. What’s really concerning is how it’s undermining the basic principle of the universality of human rights,” she said.

"It is saying about people who come to the UK in a certain way that we are going to disapply your human rights.

"It’s telling that the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) called for this to be banned entirely because of the impact on women and children and instead you have the Government removing the very basic concessions that they provided.

"They weren’t enough in the first place, but to roll back on that shows complete disregard for expert opinion, for human rights and the impact on pregnant women.”

End Deportations Belfast (EDB) have been campaigning against the detention of pregnant women at Larne House, the Home Office’s detention centre in Larne.

Claire Mullaly from EDB said the Bill was ‘unnecessary and completely unjustified’.

“We should be extending a welcome to other nations who are finding themselves war-torn or that people need to flee from in the same way we did with Ukraine,” she said.

“There are so many problems in society, from the energy market to international wars to jobs and public services; all those things need fixed.

“It’s not about manufacturing a small boats crisis, there is not a historical high of people arriving in the country; we are well able to take more and fulfil international obligations rather than creating a culture war for an election.”

The Home Office said pregnant women who “come to the UK illegally” would be removed.

“The UK has a proud history of providing protection for those who genuinely need it through our safe and legal routes offering safety and protection to almost half a million men, women, and children,” said a spokesperson.

“Making this change is important so that we do not incentivise people smuggling gangs to target certain people.

“Pregnant women who come to the UK illegally will be removed to either their home country or a third safe country when they are fit to travel.”