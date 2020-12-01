Minister orders probe into Causeway council land sell-off

A Stormont minister has ordered an "extraordinary" probe into the sale of land by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has tasked the Local Government Auditor to examine council accounts, concentrating on land disposals and easements, as well as related asset management policies and procedures.

"I have taken this step as I have concerns about land disposals and easements made by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council," the Sinn Fein minister said.

It comes after the BBC reported that the council's chief executive was "ultimately responsible" for granting right of way over public land in Portstewart to a boutique hotel developer for £1.

Independent investigators upheld 15 allegations against David Jackson after a complaint from North Antrim MLA Jim Allister, who owns a property near the planned hotel. They centred on his conduct over a planning application for a £20m hotel.

Her predecessor Deirdre Hargey had asked the council for details of any disposals and easements at less than best price, including when departmental approval was sought and obtained for such disposals.

"Under local government legislation a council should not dispose of land at less than best price except with the approval of my department," Ms Ní Chuilín said. "My department has never received any applications from the council concerning proposals to sell land at an under value."

The council has yet to respond.