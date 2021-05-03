Misogyny may have had role in my axing: Foster

Outgoing DUP leader unsure why she was forced to stand down as Donaldson prepares to enter race

Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster yesterday still had no idea why she was forced out, four days after announcing her resignation from the post and as party leader.

But Mrs Foster did not rule out misogyny playing some role in events that led party members to threaten a vote of no confidence in her leadership, the move had led to her announcement she was stepping down from both positions.

“I still haven’t received the letter, or motion, or whatever it is that was signed by members of the party, so I can’t say what the reasons are behind the decision for people to ask me to move on,” the First Minister said as she attended an event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine.

“But whatever about all of that I’ve made my decision.

"It’s now up to the party to decide on a new leader for the way forward so I wish them the best for that.”

Asked if she believes misogyny played a role in the decision to oust her, Mrs Foster said: “I haven’t seen the letter so I’m unclear as to the reasons why, so we’ll wait and see what comes out when I receive that.”

Mrs Foster announced her resignation on Wednesday, saying it was her intention to stand down as party leader at the end of May and as First Minister the following month. However, she may be asked to step down as First Minister earlier.

Yesterday, Mrs Foster would not give away who she would like to see succeed her.

“Well of course the leadership election hasn’t started yet, the officers haven’t set out the plan as yet,” she said.

“So we’ll see who the choice is when the candidates come forward and then I’ll make my decision.”

MPs Gregory Campbell and Ian Paisley were among those who attended the event in Coleraine, as well as TUV leader Jim Allister, former Labour MP Kate Hoey and independent MLA Claire Sugden.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to announce today that he will enter the race to be the next leader of the DUP. Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has already declared he is a candidate.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey will challenge for the position despite confidence among Mr Poots’ supporters that the Stormont minister has the support of the majority of the small number of party members able to vote.

Sir Jeffrey, who is understood to have the support of MPs Gavin Robinson, Sammy Wilson and Gregory Campbell, believes he has time to persuade MLAs he is the better choice as party leader.

“He has very strong support from the parliamentary team and has more firm commitments from MLAs than Mr Poots,” a source told the BBC.

The Poots camp has confirmed that if the MLA is elected leader, he will split the role from First Minister. There is speculation the First Minister’s role may be handed on to Mr Poots’ fellow Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, though others are still in the frame.

North Antrim MLA Paul Frew, Mr Poots’ campaign manager, could replace Diane Dodds as Economy Minister, while North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey may take over from Peter Weir as Education Minister.

In a statement to the Sunday Life newspaper, a spokesman for Mr Poots said: “Edwin will split the roles of leader of the party and First Minister. Edwin knows the job at hand and for that reason will split the roles.

“He will reshape the party for the future whilst putting in place a good team to work with him and the other parties in a five-party Executive, ensuring that people of Northern Ireland get the Government they need.

“The policies of promoting the NHS and building our economy are central to the benefit of being part of the Union for all our people, no matter class, creed or gender.”

Mr Frew claimed on Saturday that Mr Poots has received the endorsement of most MPs and MLAs charged with deciding who will succeed Mrs Foster.

It is understood Mr Poots wants to continue as Agriculture Minister heading a department charged with implementing many of the provisions of the NI Protocol, including border checks.

If Sir Jeffrey does declare, it will be the first time the party has held a leadership contest in its near 50 year history. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday.

A former Communities Minister, Mr Givan came under fire in December 2016 when he cut Irish language funding of £55,000

The decision was cited by Sinn Fein as one of the reasons it walked out of government the following month.

A member of the Policing Board, Mr Storey was Social Development Minister from 2014-16, and Minister for Finance and Personnel for five months in 2016.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the move against Mrs Foster and the fact Mr Poots is the leading candidate “speaks volumes” about the party.

“We know who the DUP are. The fact that Edwin Poots is the lead candidate, I think, speaks to who the DUP are at their core,” Ms Long told BBC NI’s The View.

“The fact that the push against Arlene Foster wasn’t as a result of progressives in the party feeling she hadn’t gone far enough, but those regressives in the party thinking she had gone too far, speaks volumes."