Mixed reaction from Stormont as Chris Heaton-Harris sets Northern Ireland Budget with Department of Education told to make ‘significant’ cuts

Reaction to the Northern Ireland Secretary of State’s budget announcement has been mixed, with parties welcoming the clarity provided but criticising the lack of an Executive.

Sinn Fein MLA and former finance minister Conor Murphy suggested the lack of an Executive led budget would lead to growing hospital waiting lists and jobs being lost in businesses.

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe described the budget as “deeply concerning for householders and the future of our public services”.

The Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry criticised the lack of “scope for strategic decisions”, with the UUP’s Steve Aiken reflecting the “deeply challenging” financial period the province is facing.

Meanwhile the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said potential real term spending reductions in the Department of Education budget Chris Heaton-Harris announced were “a direct consequence of political failure and financial mismanagement”.

In a ministerial statement in the House of Commons, Mr Heaton-Harris said “difficult choices cannot be deferred any longer” and he will be setting out his plan for Northern Ireland finances in “due course” in order to protect public services.

Outlining his financial plans, Mr Heaton-Harris said the Department of Education will receive an additional £286m on top of last year’s spending but that it must make “significant reductions” in current spending.

Initiatives such as free school meals and transport options will be protected, but cuts will affect funding for high spend areas such as the Education Authority’s Block Grant and the Aggregated Schools Budget.

The Department of Health will receive £7.28bn in funding, an increase of £228 million.

The budget will “ring-fence” funding for abortion services, with Mr Heaton-Harris saying funding for the service is a “statutory duty.”

The Department for Communities will continue to have protected spending levels, in addition to a 4.4% increase in the Department for Infrastructure resource spending.

“We recognise steps will also need to be taken to improve Translink’s sustainability through uprating Translink fares. This will help to reduce the budget pressure, whilst ensuring that the increase remains below the level of inflation” said Mr Heaton-Harris.

The NI Secretary has said some reductions in the Department for Economy will also be required, while departments including The Executive Office and Departments of Finance and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, will “remain broadly” at similar levels to last year.

Sinn Fein’s Mr Murphy called on teachers and nurses to get a “fair pay rise”.

"It is not clear from the British Secretary of State’s announcement what is happening with public sector pay. I will urgently be seeking clarity on this matter,” he said.

“A three-year budget which I proposed to the Executive should have been agreed months ago to enable proper planning of public services.

“This is hugely damaging for public services, particularly the health service which desperately needs financial certainty.”

Ms Forsythe from the DUP hit back at Sinn Fein saying: “When the Executive was functioning the Finance Minister drew up a Sinn Fein budget and failed to work with the other parties to get an agreed way forward.”

Mr Aiken from the Ulster Unionist Party said “Northern Ireland is facing a deeply challenging period financially and the statement from the Secretary of State reflects that”.

“The challenges caused by soaring energy costs and inflation are affecting every home in Northern Ireland. Local ministers being able to provide a multi-year budget will be vital in producing solutions that work for people in Northern Ireland,” he said.

The Alliance Party deputy leader Mr Farry said it’s “regrettable but inevitable it has fallen to the Secretary of State to set a Northern Ireland Budget for this financial year”.

“Today’s statement provides a basis for the continuity of public services, but with the current governance gap, there is little scope for strategic decisions to be taken to reform public services to make them more sustainable."

SDLP leader Mr Eastwood said that a budget position “forcing cuts on the Department of Education is a direct consequence of political failure and financial mismanagement”

“It is a signal of the scale of the political failure that has been visited on people here that despite not having a single elected representative in Northern Ireland, Tory ideology will now direct virtually every aspect of public spending.”

Mr Heaton-Harris criticised the former Executive for not establishing a budget in a move he called “hugely disappointing”.

“Ministers who remained in their posts during the 6 months from May to October 2022, left Northern Ireland’s public finances with a black hole of some £660m.”

The Secretary of State for NI also confirmed he has introduced the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill which allows six weeks, and potentially a further six weeks, for politicians to form an Executive.

“I am extremely disappointed that this situation has come to pass. It remains my belief that for Northern Ireland to be a great place where people can live and work, there must be a locally elected, stable, and accountable devolved government, which continually prioritises the things that matter in everyday life for the majority of local people.”

Government departments in Northern Ireland are currently heading towards an ‘overspend’ of £660 million – something former finance minister Gordon Lyons warned in a letter to ministers last month.

Stormont departments are currently relying on the emergency powers of civil servant Neil Gibson to allocate cash.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said the Spending Review 2021 set the largest annual Block Grant in real terms since the Devolution Act in 1998, therefore Northern Ireland receives 21% more funding per head than equivalent UK Government spending in other parts of the UK.

“NI Ministers have failed to protect the public finances and secure the delivery of public services” he continued.

“This is a failure of their responsibility to the public, typically those most in need which worsens the impacts of the reductions that must now be delivered.”

“If the necessary diligence over Northern Ireland’s public finances had been applied by NI ministers during the last 6 months, these measures would not be needed now.”

Upon the announcement of the financial plans, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the Chamber had been “calling for a Budget for Northern Ireland for some time”

“Today, we are seeing the cumulative impact of no agreed Budget, coupled with the prolonged absence of strategic decision making on difficult issues by a functioning Executive.

“Until we finally address the fiscal challenges in health, education and infrastructure, it is simply the case that citizens will continue to suffer from sub-optimal services and there will be fewer resources year-on-year to focus on economic growth and job creation.

“The times ahead will be challenging, but with a deeper partnership between business and policymakers we can innovate, drive efficiencies and find sustainable solutions to our fiscal problems. NI Chamber will do all it can to support finding a way through the myriad of difficulties.”