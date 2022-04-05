Mixed reactions to DUP’s new party election broadcast as focus on Sinn Fein criticised

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during the official launch of the DUP Assembly election campaign at Dundonald Cinema. Credit: PA

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his party colleagues watched the first screening of the broadcast at their Assembly election campaign launch on Monday. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The DUP’s new party election broadcast has received a mixed reaction, with many on social media criticising Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s focus on Sinn Fein.

The clip, which last for two minutes and 40 seconds, shows the DUP leader walking up a mountain outside the Mournes to watch the sunrise with some of his party colleagues, including East Belfast assembly candidate Joanne Bunting and Diane Forsythe, the mum-of-three who replaced veteran MLA Jim Wells as the South Down assembly candidate.

Notably, one person who is not featured is Edwin Poots, who replaced Christopher Stalford as the party’s MLA in South Belfast following his sudden death. Mr Poots is now standing for the DUP in the constituency in the upcoming election.

Diane Forsythe was selected over Mr Poots to be the party’s South Down nominee in what has been widely seen as a snub to the man who was, for a brief period, party leader.

In the new broadcast, Mr Donaldson explains to the camera his five-point plan to “build a better future for Northern Ireland within the union”.

His proposals include “fixing the NHS, helping working families, keeping our schools world-class, growing the economy, and removing the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

He goes on to explain some of the measures intended to do this, which involve “creating 20,000 new jobs to keep our young people at home” and providing “30 hours’ free childcare each week for parents”.

“The Protocol remains a threat to our place within the United Kingdom,” Mr Donaldson continues.

"Sinn Fein want to win this election so they can implement their plans for a border poll, which means Northern Ireland will face months and even years of arguing and fighting, rather than fixing our health service and focusing on rebuilding and growing our economy. Now is not the time for more division and uncertainty.

"That is why this election is so important. Your vote will decide on whether Northern Ireland’s future is one focused on fixing our health service, tackling the cost of living crisis and replacing the Protocol, or focused on a divisive border poll.

"The DUP is the only party that can stop Sinn Fein’s border poll plans. A first-preference vote for any party other than the DUP will divide and weaken the unionist cause and help Sinn Fein deliver their border poll plan.”

The video was first shown at the DUP’s Assembly election campaign launch in a Dundonald cinema on Monday. It has since also been shared across the party’s social media accounts and has aired on Northern Ireland TV channels, such as BBC NI and UTV.

One user responded to the clip on social media, writing: “You will be extremely lucky to even get remotely near achieving any of the points in your plan. You have been arrogant and ignored your faithful voters for years.”

Another individual said: “You would need to go back to Stormont to achieve this plan,” criticising former DUP First Minister Paul Givan’s resignation in February, which led to the collapse of the Executive.

Multiple people accused the party broadcast of having a “keep them'uns out” mantra, with one Twitter user posting: “Just saw the DUP's Party Election Broadcast. Gaslighting in action, with a heavy dose of "keep them'uns out!" They really have nothing to offer society in 2022. Northern Ireland deserves better than reactionaries like the DUP.”

"Listened to their party election broadcast earlier, same old drivel SF SF SF SF and a wee bit of important stuff,” wrote another.

However, some members of the public have been showing their support for the clip, with one commenting: “Will be voting DUP this election.”

"Great Britain first stronger with Ulster Northern Ireland... support DUP 100%,” said another.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has also since responded to Sir Jeffrey’s claims in the broadcast that only his party can win the forthcoming Assembly election and stop Sinn Fein calling for a chance to vote on a united Ireland.

Mr Beattie said: “Given that Sinn Fein have been repeatedly calling for a border poll with no success - even going as far as predicting a United Ireland by 2016 - I don’t buy the DUP’s analysis that a vote for them will stop Sinn Fein calling for what they have always been calling for.

"It’s what Sinn Fein does. Let’s not elevate these calls with the DUP’s ill-judged comments.”