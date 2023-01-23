MLA Alex Easton pays tribute to emergency services after parents’ deaths in house fire

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has led expressions of shock and sympathy

The scene of the blaze in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor, Co Down (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

North Down MLA Alex Easton has expressed his family’s “deep regret” at the loss of his parents in a house fire in Bangor.

“It is with deep regret that today we lost our dear parents Alec Easton and Ann Easton,” he said.

“The family deeply appreciate the work of the police service, fire service, ambulance service, air ambulance service and all emergency responders - we pay tribute to their professionalism and care.

“At this time of family bereavement and grief, we request the family’s privacy is respected to allow us time and space as we deal with our loss.”

Mr Easton added: “As a family, we are thankful for all the prayers and messages of condolence that we have received.

“Further details of funeral arrangements to follow.”

Alex Easton

Earlier, police had confirmed that a man and a woman in their 80s had died in the blaze at Dellmount Park, which was reported at about 8.45am on Monday.

Mr Easton, who is currently an Independent Unionist MLA, had posted on social media about the tragic news.

“I can’t believe I am having to say this but both my mum and dad have passed away,” he said.

“I don’t know what to say, but I would ask you give myself and my family time to process things and respect our privacy as we grieve.”

The post was greeted with an outpouring of love and condolences to the politician, with many sharing their shock at the news.

His father, Alexander Henry Knight was a retired engineer who was born in South Africa. He worked abroad for Mr Easton’s early life in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Yemen and Bolivia.

His mother Anne Benson, was a homemaker.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph in 2018, Mr Easton said the family moved from Northern Ireland to Blackburn, then Halifax when he was two-years-old.

They later returned to Northern Ireland when he was 10.

While in the DUP, Mr Easton was elected to North Down Borough Council in 2001 and left the council in December 2013.

He resigned from the DUP in 2021, telling the Belfast Telegraph the party had “no respect, discipline or decency”.

Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS are with the loved ones of a couple in their 80s who sadly died following a house fire in Bangor this morning.

“This morning (Monday 23 January) at 8.44am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a detached house in Dellmount Park, Bangor.

“Five appliances and 19 firefighters were quickly on the scene from Bangor, Donaghadee, Newtownards and Holywood Fire Stations. Firefighters rescued two people from the house and extinguished the fire. Paramedics administered first aid to the casualties, but tragically they died at the scene.

“Firefighters left the scene at 12.33pm and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has expressed his sympathies to Alex Easton.

“I have spoken to Alex earlier today and expressed my sympathies to him at this time of unimaginable grief and to assure him of our prayerful support," Sir Jeffrey said.

"The thoughts of everyone within the DUP are with him and the wider family as they struggle to take in this enormous loss."

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne added: “I want to offer my sympathy and support to Alex and his family at this time. I became aware of the incident this morning and I would pay tribute to the efforts of the emergency services for their efforts at the scene.

"It has shocked the local community in Bangor and the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the area are with Alex.”

Speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey said: "On behalf of myself and the Assembly, I want to express my sympathies to Alex Easton and his family circle following the tragic death of Alex's parents.

"Words are simply insufficient in the aftermath of a heart-breaking loss such as this. I know that many members and staff in the Assembly community at Parliament Buildings have been shocked by the news and have the Easton family in their thoughts."

Independent Councillor Ray McKimm also shared his condolences, saying he was just working with the North Down MLA this morning.

“What we know is Alex is an absolutely dedicated constituency worker, no matter the issue, health, home or work,” he said.

“As a community, we want to say we know what he has done for us, and we grieve with him at this time and give him the support he'll need in the coming days and weeks.

“We are here for him. It’s heart-breaking, I cannot fathom it. It’s been a dark day for Bangor and for Alex. Take a rest, Alex, and look after yourself. ”

UUP Deputy Mayor of Bangor Craig Blaney said the entire borough will “be in shock” following the news.

“I want to send my sincerest condolences to Alex and his family at this time," he said.

"It’s absolutely shocking, and to be honest I can’t believe this has happened. It’s tragic - across any political divide when tragedies happen, all you can do is rally around people.

"I have a great deal of respect for Alex, he is extremely well-thought-of in the area. The whole borough will be devastated and in shock to know this has happened to him and I just want to share mine and the Ulster Unionist’s condolences to him at this time.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Words are inadequate at a time such as this. To lose both one’s parents in such horrific circumstances is unimaginable.

"If those outside the family feel their weakness when asked to comment on such a shattering blow, I can only imagine how Alex is coming to terms with this news.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to him and his family. Like countless others across Northern Ireland, I will remember them in my prayers in the coming days.”

Ulster Unionist Party’s North Down MLA Alan Chambers said: “This has come as a terrible shock to the Bangor community.

"This is a human tragedy which will be felt by everyone and I know the entire community will join me in sending my deepest condolences to Alex Easton as he tries to come to terms with this unimaginable and heartbreaking loss.

“Alex has been a very dedicated carer for his parents over recent years, visiting them every day and my heart just goes out to Alex and his family.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris also shared his condolences writing on Twitter it was “horrible” to hear the news.