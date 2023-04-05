MLA born in 1998: Politicians who followed architects of peace failed to build on their achievements

An Alliance MLA born a month after the Good Friday Agreement says the generation of politicians who followed have failed to build on its foundations.

Eoin Tennyson says the continuing existence of paramilitaries, segregation in housing and education, and the collapse of Stormont show that reform is urgently needed.

“I’m fortunate enough not to have lived through the horror of the Troubles,” he says.

“The agreement wasn’t perfect. It didn’t solve everything but it opened the door to relative peace and pragmatic politics based on diversity not division.

“It laid the foundation for a fair, shared and equal society. However, the generation of politicians that followed Hume, Mallon and Trimble have failed to build on what was achieved.”

Mr Tennyson was born on May 17, 1998 — five days before the Good Friday Agreement referendum — in Maghery, Co Armagh. His mother Jacqueline was a carer and cleaner, and his father Kieran was a bricklayer.

“My parents weren’t political but they voted for the agreement in the hope of a better future for themselves and their four children,” he says.

“They wanted more than the absence of violence — they aspired not just to peace but to progress. Twenty-five years on so many of their aspirations are unrealised.

“I’ve never known the violence they witnessed yet I still grew up in a divided society. My community background dictated where I went to school, who my friends were, which football teams I could support, and what my political views should be.”

Mr Tennyson joined Alliance ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in 2018 when he was studying accountancy at Queen’s.

“All my friends were talking about leaving Northern Ireland for Britain, the Republic or further afield,” he says.

“I decided that, if I was going to stay here, then I wanted to make a difference and I’d roll up my sleeves and do my bit to try to make home a better place.”

He says that in many ways Northern Ireland is now more segregated than it was during the Troubles: “The number of so-called peace walls has actually increased since 1998, not decreased. Around 90% of children still attend schools that are effectively segregated on religious lines, whilst a similarly high number of social housing estates are largely single-identity.

“There is a financial price to pay for this. Research puts the cost of division due to the duplication of services at over £800 million a year, whilst our economy continues to lag behind the rest of these islands.”

Mr Tennyson says reform is urgently needed at Stormont. “The Good Friday Agreement was altered at St Andrews to benefit our two biggest parties.

“It should now be altered to benefit all of the people. Parties clinging to designations and sectarian vetoes have meant glacial progress.

“There’s still so much work to do. Today’s Northern Ireland is no longer simply orange and green, but rainbow-coloured with more people neither defined nor constrained by their backgrounds.

“Our institutions must start reflecting that reality.”