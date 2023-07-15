MLA hits out at ‘nasty’ online trolls after opening up on anniversary of life-changing explosion

Andy Allen lost both legs and his eyesight in the July 2008 incident.

An MLA has hit out after being targeted by “nasty” online trolls when sharing a post on the 15th anniversary of an explosion that resulted in him losing his legs and his eyesight.

East Belfast representative Andy Allen MBE said those who sent the messages “do not deserve interaction”.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has sent me messages/tweeted their well wishes,” he said.

"Your support means the world to me. Unfortunately, amidst these kind messages, and unfortunately not unexpected in the world of Twitter, there have been some nasty ones from individuals, which do not deserve interaction.”

It comes after the MLA published a tweet on Friday looking back at the explosion which happened while he was a member of the British Army on tour in Afghanistan.

"Fifteen years ago today, my life as I knew it changed forever,” said the UUP representative.

"Roughly four months into our operational tour of Afghanistan, we embarked on a routine foot patrol, fully aware of the risks that lay ahead. However, little did we know that in a single moment, everything would be turned upside down.

"An earth-shattering explosion erupted beneath me as an Improvised Explosive Device (I.E.D) was detonated. The impact tore through the ground and my body.

"Thanks to the selfless acts of my friends, colleagues, and countless strangers, I miraculously survived to share this message and create lasting memories. Each and every one of them holds a special place in my heart.”

Mr Allen also looked forward to the next 15 years, and said he felt “incredibly fortunate to have been given a second chance at life”.

"I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering support and encouragement I have received,” he said.

"While it is impossible to acknowledge everyone individually, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have aided, supported, and uplifted my family and me throughout this journey.

"The path I have travelled thus far has been a tapestry of triumphs and tribulations, shaping me into the person I am today. In my 34 years on this Earth, I have gained invaluable knowledge and experiences, yet I remain hungry for more.

"When faced with unexpected obstacles, I draw strength from the lessons I have learned along the way. In life, we are often told that certain things are beyond our reach, and we accept this without even attempting.

"However, with unwavering determination and perseverance, there is little we cannot achieve when we set our minds to it.”

In a brief response to those questioning his presence in Afghanistan, Mr Allen said he had been “fully aware” of the dangers when he joined the military.

"I would do so again. Although I was just a small part of the larger military effort, I can attest from personal experience that we made a difference,” he said.

"Sadly, recent events have led to an unravelling of the progress we worked so hard to achieve.”