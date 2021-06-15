MLAs approve language translation motion amid reports Edwin Poots lost internal DUP ballot

MLAs have passed a motion supporting plans for simultaneous translation services in Irish and Ulster-Scots at Stormont by 58 votes to 27.

The simultaneous interpretation of Assembly business in Irish and Ulster Scots is part of a commitment agreed by Executive ministers under the New Decade, New Approach deal that restored power sharing in January 2020.

Ahead of Tuesday's debate, DUP leader Edwin Poots reportedly lost an internal vote in his party’s Assembly group to abstain on the motion.

According to the BBC NI journalist Gareth Gordon, the DUP were set to vote against the motion, with Mr Poots believed to have preferred abstaining on the motion.

Mr Poots is reported to have lost the vote within his party Assembly group by 11 votes to 9.

An Ulster Unionist amendment proposing the translation services are reviewed after six months passed by 44-41.

The DUP backed the UUP amendment.

The amended motion, which is binding, directs Stormont's Assembly commission, which made up of representatives from the five main political parties and oversees operations at Parliament Buildings. to establish the services.

The translation services debate came amid escalating tensions between the DUP and Sinn Fein over Irish language legislation, after Sinn Fein called on Westminster to legislate on the provision of Irish language over the heads of ministers at Stormont.

The stand-off could topple the institutions unless resolution is found in the coming days.

Sinn Fein has called on Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to take on responsibility for passing the legislation at Parliament.

On Tuesday night Mr Lewis said he will explore "all the options available" to introduce Irish language laws in the region.

Mr Lewis, who has held political meetings with party leaders to discuss the situation at Stormont, said it was "vital" that cross-community commitments to culture and language made in the New Decade New Approach deal are honoured.