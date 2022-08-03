‘MLAs are playing games at our expense and still getting wages’

Voters in Belfast are starting to notice that MLAs are missing from Stormont.

While Ernest Brown (55) thinks everyone is being impacted by the absence of an Executive, he would rather contentious issues were resolved before powersharing is restored.

“I wouldn’t want them back without sorting stuff out like the protocol,” he said.

“I don’t think any other country in the world would have a border between itself. It doesn’t make sense.

“I think if it gets really bad, Westminster will intervene.

“If they can come in and overshadow people’s opinions on abortion, I’m sure they can get money into the pockets of people who need it, but political parties need to come together.

“Obviously there has to be a compromise, which I think there has been to some extent already.

“They are all playing games while everything is going up in price, but I’m not sure Stormont can do anything about that.”

Ernest Brown

Kornelijah Sermuksnyte (25), who is originally from Lithuania but has been living here for the past six years, has not noticed the impact yet, but she expects that to change.

“If people vote for you, you should do what you told them you were going to do. You should fulfil the promises you made to get elected,” she explained.

The hotel worker is concerned that Northern Ireland is heading into stormy seas with no one at Stormont to steady the ship.

“If I look from the hospitality side of view, the industry is suffering so much,” she said.

“People are starting to complain about prices going up and it’s only going to get worse.

“Smaller businesses will be impacted more. So many are starting to close.”

Kornelija Sermuksnyte

Ashley Donaldson (34) is also worried that there is no one in place to help navigate the unfolding financial storm.

“The fact that they [MLAs] are being paid is ridiculous. They’ve been out for so long. I couldn’t do that and still get paid. Nobody else gets full pay for doing nothing,” she said.

Ashley Donaldson

Her sister Tina Donaldson (39)has found herself excluded from support schemes because she is a working parent.

“I’m just above the income threshold, so I don’t qualify for any help,” she explained.

“I have three teenage boys at home and the [prices for] food, gas and electric are crazy at the minute.”

Tina Donaldson

Musician Kenny Robinson (56) is affected by the stalemate in a very particular way.

“The council has passed a law to bring in amplification licences, but because Stormont isn’t sitting that hasn’t been implemented,” he said.

“In my opinion, because I don’t use an amp, the sooner that happens the better.

“It will stop 40 buskers on a Saturday, instead of three or four of us, because Belfast is too small.

“I love all the musicians and I love amplification, but some of them are far too loud and people like me get drowned out.

“I wouldn’t want to work in a shop with a rock band outside all day.”

Kenny Robinson

David Orr (61), who runs a family butcher’s shop, is worried about rates and business support initiatives.

“There’s a big pot of money there and no one is there to spend it,” he said.

“They are playing games at our expense. The fact they are still getting their wages should sicken most people.”

The businessman added his energy bills had rocketed by 40% to nearly £1,500 a month.

David Orr

For Lucy Adair (22), seeing MLAs in the chamber was something of an anomaly.

“Most of our young adult life has been without a government,” she said.

“I have been able to vote since 2018. By the time I was old enough to take an interest in government, it wasn’t there.

“I’d notice more if they actually showed up.”