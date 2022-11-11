MLAs cost taxpayer £8.5m since May election despite Stormont not functioning

The non-functioning Stormont Assembly has cost the public over £8.5m since MLAs were elected in May.

The £8,513,045 bill includes £3.6m of salary costs for members who have racked up a £152,805 tab for travel and other expenses.

The figures were obtained via a Freedom of Information request by the Irish News and show that another £4m plus has been spent on constituency office staffing costs between May 1 and October 31 this year.

The figures include expenses in the few days prior to the May 5 poll and signing of the roll.

Plans to reduce MLA pay by a third to around £37,000 have been announced by the Secretary of State, who has extended the deadline for political parties here to form an Executive until December 8.

A potential further extension of six weeks is possible after that date meaning an election would have to be held by March 2 or April 13.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson described the current situation as “shameful” and claimed the Mr Heaton-Harris has become “a paper tiger” after backtracking on his promise to hold a Christmas election.

It’s not the first time he has faced a pay cut due to the parties boycotting the assembly.

“It's beyond shameful the last time when Sinn Féin did it, and it's beyond shameful now the DUP are doing it,” he told the Irish News.