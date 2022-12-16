MLAs say PM meeting ‘disappointing’, as Alliance’s Naomi Long warns £600 energy payment could still be rolling out next June

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long says if the UK Government proceeds as planned with the option of cashing out energy payments, then the process may still be rolling out in June 2023.

Alliance leader Naomi Long speaking to the media at a hotel near Belfast where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Northern Ireland political leaders. Picture date: Thursday December 15, 2022.

Meetings with the NI Secretary and Prime Minister have been “really disappointing” as none of the major issues facing Northern Ireland were discussed, MLAs have said.

Stormont’s five main parties met Secretary of State (SoS) Chris Heaton-Harris for round-table talks on Thursday prior to a visit from the PM Rishi Sunak which will continue today.

The NI Protocol and £600 energy payment were among issues at the top of the agenda for NI politicians.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday morning, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said that if the UK Government proceeds as planned with the option of cashing out (allowing people to spend money on things other than electricity) then the process may still be rolling out in June 2023.

Ms Long said: “If the government wanted to do it the way they were suggesting (allowing people to cash out), energy companies said they could start to deliver it in January but realistically it would still be being rolled out in June.

“It’s a shocking admission of the lack of preparation that’s gone into any scheme and it leaves a major gap that I think has to be filled in terms of crisis payments to get people through the winter...they need it now when there’s snow and frost on the ground.”

Mr Heaton-Harris pushed back hard on that suggestion during the meeting saying it would happen earlier.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna told the BBC, it is fair to say they were “going through the motions” at both meetings.

“I think it’s frustrating because people are treading water and desperately in need of direction and government but...it was framed as a five-party problem to be resolved but we know that isn’t the case, there’s one party that’s preventing the formation of an Executive,” Ms Hanna said.

“All eyes are on the EU-UK stage, there’s an acceptance that we’re not taking the next step until that deal is resolved.

“But there are so many things that need to be done and people have a right to expect an Executive to be formed so that can’t come soon enough and the DUP really do have a decision to make about whether they’re going to take a reasonable outcome or whether they’re going to lock people in this depressing phase that we’re at the moment.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets political leaders in Northern Ireland. (Picture by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street)

UUP leader Doug Beattie said there needs to be action “quite quickly” but accepted it doesn’t look like there will be movement until the Protocol issue is resolved.

“What was disappointing about the meeting with the five parties was we didn’t get an update on how the negotiations between the UK and EU were going because they’re inextricably linked.

“The DUP are not going to move until something is put on the table to say, this is where we’re going, to give them confidence to be able to go back into an Executive – “that’s really disappointing.”

There was positivity from the PM about “intensive” UK-EU negotiations, Mr Beattie said to the BBC, but the problem is NI politicians have no idea how close a deal is to being struck.

Although parties raised points about the Protocol, nurses’ strike and £600 energy payment for households in NI, the meeting with Mr Sunak was a “grip and grin session” to build relationships, Mr Beattie added.

The Upper Bann MLA said there has been “conflicting information” in relation to the energy payment but the SoS said he will provide a date when it can be delivered.

NI politicians are “in the dark” and Mr Beattie said if he was a betting man he wouldn’t be prepared to say it will be delivered in January or February - “I’m not sure we’ll get a head’s up on this issue before Christmas”.

The “delivery mechanism” has been cited as the problem by the UK Government.

Ms Hanna said there is a “real sense of powerlessness” on the part of NI politicians and they expressed that sense of cynicism from the public.

With devolved government decisions could be made to support people in Northern Ireland, she concluded.

Ms Long echoed those views saying the meeting was an opportunity to meet the PM but there wasn’t a “serious negotiation” to be had in the room.

Unless there is reform of the institutions other parties have “no power” to do anything, she added.

Ms Long accepted a cut to salaries but not the blame for what is happening in Northern Ireland.

Asked about the point of the meetings, Ms Long told the BBC: “That’s a good question and we did test Christ Heaton Harris on that yesterday (Thursday) because he wasn’t able to provide us with a timeline for the government’s negotiations.

“He said they didn’t want to be driven by false deadlines yet he produced legislation that included false deadlines.”

She continued: “I’m not sure what the government’s strategy is, I have to be completely candid about that, the usefulness in yesterday’s meeting I think really came when it got around discussions about public finances, because I do think that is an important discussion that needs to be had, not just Executive parties but with the UK Government.

“And particularly I think was about the £600 payments because people are literally banking on that money coming into their accounts, and it hasn’t, and at the end of yesterday I’m no more convinced that it will this side of Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said Mr Sunak was in agreement with the DUP that a deal on the Protocol would see NI’s place in the UK respected and there are reasonable measures that recognise the importance of the EU’s single market.

“What we can’t have is a situation whereby if we want to trade within the United Kingdom we’ve got to comply with EU regulations because that inhibits our ability to trade within the UK internal market,” he added.